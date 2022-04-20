'Dippam Dappam': Samantha And Vijay's Song From 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' Out; Watch

Dippam Dappam another intriguing single from Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is now available. With the energetic melody by music composer Anirudh Ravichander, the newly single stars Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo and Samantha aka Khajiti, who flaunt their amazing chemistry. The upbeat music will make music lovers want to dance and be the next viral hit.

Dippam Dappam lyrics, written by the director himself, and sung by Anirudh and Anthony Daasn. The song not only struck a chord among the audiences, but it is also Samantha's favourite track from the film. Samantha even took to her social media to announce her new song from the film. Retweeting Anirudh Ravichander's tweet, she wrote, “My favourite songggggg @anirudhofficial Raaaaaaggggginggg max.”

The actor also praised Anirudh and Vignesh Shivan for creating such a wonderful song. The lyrical video shows Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha's love story, which appears to start in a nightclub.

Samantha also retweeted Vignesh Shivam’s tweet and expressed her happiness. She wrote, “Lyrics. Thankyou my awesome director @VigneshShivN. You are a total rockstar,” along with fire and red heart emojis.

The actor also took to her Instagram to share her excitement for her new release. Samantha shares a series of Instagram stories that her friends shared. Re-sharing a photo from Rowdy picture’s Instagram handle, she captioned “Favourite song” and tagged both Anirudh and Vignesh Shivan. She also shared another photo from her friend’s story that reads “looks like someone killed it with the steps.”

The first glimpse, titled Two-Two, was released a few days ago, and fans were blown away by the music, the lead actors, and their dance moves. In February, the teaser for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal was released. The plot develops into a love triangle. Rambo, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, suggests that Khatija, played by Samantha, and Kanmani, played by Nayanthara, settle with him in a three-way relationship.

About the film

Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios are collaborating on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The cinematography was handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan. The film will be released on April 28, 2022, and will be distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies throughout Tamil Nadu.