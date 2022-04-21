Director-actor K Bhagyaraj Apologises For 'premature Babies' Comment For PM Modi's Critics

Actor-director K Bhagyaraj has issued a apology after his statement on 'premature babies' in reference to the critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement had attracted flak from some disability activists and other netizens.

The artiste has now clarified that his statements were not an insult to people with disabilities. However, he issued an apology to those who were offended by his comments.

K Bhagyaraj apologises after 'premature babies' reference to PM Modi's critics

K Bhagyaraj had sparked a controversy during his appearance at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters for a book launch event on Wednesday. The 68-year-old advised the Prime Minister to consider his critics as premature babies born in first three months. His said that a baby's mouth was only formed in the fourth month of pregnancy and ears in the fifth month, so a baby born before could neither speak positively nor listen to any positive statements made to them.

Following the uproar, Mundhanai Mudichu star clarified that his statement was misintrerpreted and that premature birth was not related to disabilities. He stated that the analogy was well-known in villages.

Bhagyaraj also clarified that he was not a 'BJP man'.

He asserted that he respected Dravidian leaders like Periyar (Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy), CN Annadurai, Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi), MGR (MG Ramachandran) and Jeeva (Jeevanandam). He added that even his films for the past four decades reflected the Dravidian ideology, giving the example of plots against caste system, and added that he would continue to do so.

The clarification video was shared by his son, actor Shantanu Bhagyaraj on Facebook.

Another Tamil veteran in line of fire over comments related to PM Modi

Meanwhile, legendary music composer, Ilaiyaraaja, too attracted flak from a section for comparing PM Modi with Dr BR Ambedkar, in terms of rising from a socially disempowered background to attain success, and undertaking campaigns for the welfare of the society. BJP President JP Nadda had expressed his displeasure about the criticism for the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

"Elements aligned to the ruling party in the State have left no stone unturned in verbally lynching, smearing and humiliating one of India's tallest music maestro just because he has views not palatable to one political party and their allies. Is this democratic? One can have different views and yet co-exist happily but why take to insults?" Nadda had said.