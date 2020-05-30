Director AL Vijay And R Aishwarya Blessed With A Baby Boy On Saturday

Director AL Vijay and his wife R Aishwarya recently welcomed a baby boy to the family. The delivery happened amidst the lockdown and the news was revealed by his team on Twitter. They also revealed that both the mother and the newborn baby are perfectly safe and healthy.

South Indian director AL Vijay, who has helmed films like Thalaivaa, Devi, and Kireedam, was recently blessed with a baby boy. His wife, R Aishwarya gave birth to the baby on Saturday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. AL Vijay’s official team revealed the delightful news through social media.

The news was also tweeted by actor Udhaya, who is the brother of director AL Vijay. He wrote that he now has a nephew and also addressed himself as “periyappa”. He also revealed the time of birth to be 11:25 am. He expressed his delight and happiness through the tweet which has received a lot of love from the audience. The couple had gotten married in a private ceremony in the year 2019.

Director AL Vijay was previously married to actor Amala Paul for three years, until 2017. Around his second marriage in the year 2019, he had spoken about his personal life and how he had been taking all of it. He had said in the statement that life’s journey has been different and unique to different people.

He had ups and downs in his life just like everybody else. He had said that he was thankful to the media for the kind of support that they gave him. He had also addressed the media and press as his family for the kind of support that they gave him by giving him some space to deal with private matters.

Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25am ...Happppyyyyyyyy....Soooo happpy....@onlynikil — Udhaya (@ACTOR_UDHAYAA) May 30, 2020

AL Vijay is currently working on the much-awaited political biopic starring Kangana Ranaut, which is a film based on the life of Jayalalitha. The film, titled Thalaivi, has been in the news since its making has been stalled due to the ongoing pandemic. The film will reportedly face huge losses due to the time being lost.

