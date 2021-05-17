Director Arunraja Kamaraj's Wife Sindhuja Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Director Arunraja Kamaraj lost his wife to COVID-19 on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife Sindhuja was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after she contracted the virus and started having complications. Arunraja Kamaraj’s wife's age was only 38 at the time of her death which has further left him and all of their family and friends in a state of shock and grief.

Sindhuja's health worsened after she tested positive but could not be saved despite being admitted to the ICU. It was also reported by India Glitz that her brother was also COVID positive and had been hospitalized for further treatment. No updates were given on his health condition.

Very Very Sad to hear the sudden demise of @Arunrajakamaraj's wife. I'm sorry for your loss. my deepest condolences. Stay strong brother. 💔 — Sanjeev (@SanjeeveVenkat) May 17, 2021

Deepest condolences dear @Arunrajakamaraj may the force be with u. — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) May 17, 2021

My deepest condolences to @Arunrajakamaraj bro and his family.Really sorry for your loss.Stay strong brother. — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 17, 2021

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry took to social media to let their condolences be known to director Arunraja Kamaraj and his family. Most of the celebrities said that they wished Arunraja received strength at this time of loss. Others said that they were with him in his time of need and would support him if he needed anything. Sanjeev Venkat wrote, “Very Very Sad to hear the sudden demise of @Arunrajakamaraj's wife. I'm sorry for your loss. my deepest condolences. Stay strong brother”.

Others also spoke about the devastating power of COVID-19 and mourned the loss of someone who was so young and had so much more to give to the world. People also prayed that director Anrunraja Kamraj and his family would receive help from the Almighty to get them through this extremely tough time in their life.

Anuraja Kamaraj is not only a noted director but also a reputed lyricist and actor. He made his directorial debut with the 2018 Tamil film titled Kanaa starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Sathyaraj. Arunraja Kamaraj, who marked his debut as an actor in Atlee's Raja Rani, has since made a name for himself in comedies such as Maragadha Naanayam, Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma, and the most recent Ka Pe Ranasingham. He shone as a lyricist and singer in Rajinikanth's Kabali song Neruppuda and Byrava song Varlaam Vaa.

