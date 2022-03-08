Director Bala, Wife Muthumalar Part Ways After 17 Years Of Marriage

In an unfortunate turn of events, Tamil director Bala and wife Muthumalar announced that they would separate after staying married for 17 years. As reported by Pinkvilla, both Bala and Muthumalar filed for divorce by mutual consent in the Chennai Family Court, which was approved on Saturday, March 5. The duo has not released any official statement on the matter as of yet.

The reason behind their separation will only be known when the two decide to break their silence on the divorce. However, reportedly the Bala and Muthumalar had been living separately for the past four years. Rumour mills claim that the trouble in paradise began when filmmaker Bala became busy with his professional commitments. The two reportedly decided to live separately on an amicable note before finally signing up for a divorce. An official confirmation about the same is awaited from both parties.

Speaking of their marriage, Bala and Muthumalar tied the knot with each other back in the year 2004. The two also share a daughter named Prarthaana together. Director Bala is well-known in the movie fraternity for 'revolutionsing Tamil cinema' with his prolific work in Nandha, Tharai Thappattai, Avan Ivan and more.

On the professional front, Bala last helmed the romantic drama film titled, Varmaa. It was a remake of the 2017 movie Arjun Reddy, directed by Sandeep Vanga. Starring Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury, the original movie went on to become a massive hit at the box office.

Currently, director Bala is reportedly gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie with actor Suriya. As per Pinkvilla, this forthcoming film marks the third collaboration of the artists together. Previously, Bala and Suriya teamed up for movies titled Nandha and Puthamagan. Details of the cast and crew remain under wraps, however, it is said that actorJyothika will be seen headlining the role of the female protagonist in the upcoming film. Bankrolled under the banner of 2D Entertainment, the music score of the movie is given by acclaimed music composer GV Prakash Kumar. The title of the movie is yet to be revealed, however, it is said that the movie will soon hit the floors.

Image: Instagram/@director__bala, @cinecluster