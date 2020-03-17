From Dancing With Vijay To Directing Him, Rathna Kumar Shares 10-Year Thalapathy Challenge

Tamil film director Rathna Kumar recently posted a video of himself dancing to the popular song Pokkiri Pongal. The video was taken during an IPL match held at Chepauk stadium. The tweet was captioned 'Anything for Thalapathy'. Fans assumed that Rathna Kumar is a big fan of the actor Thalapathy Vijay. Take a look at some details about Thalapathy Vijay and Rathna Kumar's bond.

Rathna Kumar shared a 10 years Thalapathy Challenge video. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rathna performed the Kuthu Dance. Apart from this, Thalapathy Vijay's recent speech that he gave during Master audio launch had him mentioning Rathna Kumar's name and thanking him for his efforts for collaborating with the Master team. Rathna Kumar also tweeted about the function and said that Thalapathy Vijay gave the speech from the bottom of his heart.

On the year 2010 i was dancing in Cheppauk for Pokkiri pongal 🙈during CSK vs KXI match. And now in 2020 this close. Thank you Thalapathy for always being part of my life❤️. Anything for தளபதி 🕺. #MasterAudioLaunch #Master pic.twitter.com/3UwbTBxgkP — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) March 17, 2020

Not for the camera,

Not for the mic,

Not for the stage,

Not for the claps.

I spoke from the heart for Thalapathy. He heard it. Athu pothum 🥰 .

Love you @actorvijay na#MasterAudioLaunch#Master pic.twitter.com/kDNvdPTjPa — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) March 16, 2020

On the work front

Director Rathna Kumar is known for iconic movies like Meyaadha Maan and Aadai. The filmmaker is also the co-writer of the upcoming movie Master that stars Thalapathy Vijay. The movie will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The upcoming movie will be bankrolled by XB Film Creators, in association with Seven Screen Studio. Master is slated to release on April 9, 2020.

