From Dancing With Vijay To Directing Him, Rathna Kumar Shares 10-Year Thalapathy Challenge

Regional Indian Cinema

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in the movie Master that is co-written by Rathna Kumar. Here is the excitement that Rathna Kumar showed after Vijay's speech.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thalapathy vijay

Tamil film director Rathna Kumar recently posted a video of himself dancing to the popular song Pokkiri Pongal. The video was taken during an IPL match held at Chepauk stadium. The tweet was captioned 'Anything for Thalapathy'. Fans assumed that  Rathna Kumar is a big fan of the actor Thalapathy Vijay. Take a look at some details about Thalapathy Vijay and Rathna Kumar's bond. 

Rathna Kumar's Twitter post

Rathna Kumar shared a 10 years Thalapathy Challenge video. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rathna performed the Kuthu Dance. Apart from this, Thalapathy Vijay's recent speech that he gave during Master audio launch had him mentioning Rathna Kumar's name and thanking him for his efforts for collaborating with the Master team. Rathna Kumar also tweeted about the function and said that Thalapathy Vijay gave the speech from the bottom of his heart.

On the work front

Director Rathna Kumar is known for iconic movies like Meyaadha Maan and Aadai. The filmmaker is also the co-writer of the upcoming movie Master that stars Thalapathy Vijay. The movie will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The upcoming movie will be bankrolled by XB Film Creators, in association with Seven Screen Studio. Master is slated to release on April 9, 2020.

