Director Shankar's Son-in-law Rohit Booked Under POCSO Act Over Sexual Assault Of Minor

Renowned director S. Shankar's son-in-law Damodaran Rohit has been booked under POCSO Act along with five other people for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl. Noted for films like Ethiran, 2, Anniyan and more, the director is currently gearing up to complete filming Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Captain of the Puducherry cricket team, Damodaran Rohit is married to Shankar's eldest daughter Aishwarya.

Damodaran Rohit booked for sexual harassment

Owner of the Madurai Panthers cricket team, Damodaran Rohit, along with five others allegedly sexually harassed a 10th class student who had come to train. It is alleged Thamarai Kannan, a cricket coach in the Union Territory, is also on the list of people booked under the act. The minor girl had reported the incident to the cricket club who allegedly tried to convince her. No action was taken against the accused.

In the letter written by the minor to the Child Welfare Committee, she narrated the alleged sexual harassment by the accused by writing that the accused Thamarai Kannan allegedly 'touched her shoulders, back and chest'. Despite the warnings and complaints to the committee from the minor, the minor allegedly continued receiving messages from the accused coach. She also mentioned the accused of allegedly 'blackmailing' her parents to discourage them from lodging a complaint.

She further mentions calling the childline to allegedly file a complaint against the perpetrators. Asking the authorities to take action against them, she attached the FIR lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act Puducherry. A complaint was lodged by the victim in Mettupalayam police. Following the complaint, Thamarai Kannan and five others including Rohit Damodaran and the cricket club president Damodaran and his secretary Venkat have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act. The accused are said to be seen and the cops are on the lookout for them.

Director Shankar's eldest daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with Rohit Damodaran in a private affair in Chennai in June this year. Aishwarya is a doctor by profession. The wedding was attended by the recently elected Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Image: Facebook/shankar-director/Republic World