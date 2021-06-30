Director Trivikram Shifts Focus To Pawan Kalyan's Latest; Set To Join The Shoot

Director Trivikram Srinivas penned and helmed Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2020. Owing to the success of the film, director Trivikram received multiple new projects. However, it now seems like the hit filmmaker is shifting his focus to the new Pawan Kalyan film.

Trivikram shifts his focus to Pawan Kalyan’s next

After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became a huge industry hit in Tollywood, Trivikram was set to collaborate with N. T. Rama Rao Jr for his next. The director had earlier announced that he would direct NTR’s next outing which was bound to start shooting once he finished working in the magnum opus RRR. However, the film’s work got delayed due to the COVID induced lockdown and thus causing a delay in starting his next.

Trivikram-NTR duo’s project fell through and director Koratala Siva took up the same. Later, Trivikram announced his next with actor Mahesh Babu which seems to be delayed for the same reason. Now, the director has shifted his focus to an ambitious project in the meanwhile. The filmmaker will now work on the remake of Ayyappanum Koshium, starring Pawan Kalyan and Ran Daggubati in the lead roles.

Trivikram, who wrote the screenplay and dialogues for this film, will now join the shoot of the unnamed project in the coming days. The film will also feature Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh in major roles. Helmed by Sekhar Chandra, the film is expected to hit the screens for Sankranti 2022. Meanwhile, Trivikram will only return to the director’s chair in 2022 after Mahesh Babu finishes his ongoing project which is rumoured to go into post-production by the end of 2021.

Pawan Kalyan's movies

Popularly known as the Powerstar of Tollywood, Pawan Kalyan has appeared in numerous action drama films. Pawan Kalyan's movies include Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala, Teen Maar, and Panjaa. The actor who was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which was the remake of the Hindi film Pink, will next be seen in Hari Hara Veeramallu.

IMAGE: PAWAN KALYAN'S TWITTER

