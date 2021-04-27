Director Vijay Bhaskar's Daughter And Son All Set To Make Their Film Debuts

Noted filmmaker Vijay Bhaskar is all set to launch both his son Kumar and daughter Shyamani in upcoming films. The director is not quite active in recent times but has given some massive hits between the years 1991 to 2013. Read along and find out more about this.

According to Filmi Beat Telugu, the news was recently revealed by the director’s son-in-law, Ravi Shivteja Paila in an interview that he did. Paila also revealed that the stories are currently being written and the films are set to release soon. Both Kumar and Shyamani will be playing the lead roles in the respective films that they will star in.

The director’s son-in-law himself has starred in multiple web series and short films on YouTube. Alongside, director Vijay Bhaskar has been at the helm of some of the greatest hits in his career. The filmmaker has helmed 13 movies, with his debut in 1991 with the movie Prarthana and the final one being the 2013 movie Masala.

His other movies include Swayamvaram, Nuvve Kavali, Nuvvu Nachchav, Manmadhudu, Malleeshwari, Jai Chiranjeeva, Classmates, Bhale Dongalu and Prema Kavali. He also directed the 2003 Bollywood film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which featured Shriya Saran among others and was a moderate success at the box office.

Vijay Bhaskar’s movie Nuvve Kavali won him two awards which included the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Nuvve Kavali was a Telugu romantic film, which released in the year 2000. It starred Tarun Kumar, Richa Pallod, Sai Kiran Ram, Sunil and Chalapathi Rao playing pivotal roles. Tarun, Richa and Sai Kiran who portrayed the lead roles also made their debut with the film.

The director’s last movie was Masala which released in the year 2013, bankrolled by Suresh Babu Daggubati and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. It was an official remake of the 2012 Bollywood hit movie Bol Bachchan which was a commercial success and went on to his a century at the box office. The dialogues of Masala were penned by Anil Ravipundi. The movie starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Pothineni, Anjali and Shazahn Padamsee in the lead roles.

