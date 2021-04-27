Director Vijay Bhaskar's Son Set To Make His Debut In Films, Know More About Kamal Bhaskar

Vijay Bhaskar is among the popular directors in Telugu film industry, responsible for the making of several hit films. While he has effectively established himself as one of the prominent personalities in the field, it seems that his son has also decided to follow his footsteps and get into films. However, since Vijay has kept his personal life out of the limelight, not much has been known about his son. Following are more details about his son and the project that will be launching him in films.

Who is Vijay Bhaskar’s son?

Many filmmakers and other movie personalities have launched their children in films in the past, and Vijay Bhaskar has recently joined the list. While he has worked in films behind the camera, Vijay’s son Kamal has decided to step in front of the camera and become an actor. Though Vijay has himself been on a break from films for many years, he has been working on launching his son in an upcoming Telugu film. According to 123telugu.com, not much has been revealed about the nature of this project, it has been revealed that the venture will be directed by debutant director Kali.

The film is reportedly in the pre-production stage as of now and will see Kamal playing the lead role in the plot. Further details about the cast, crew and shooting schedule of this project are expected to be revealed soon. While his son is ready to get into films, Vijay himself is yet to open up on when he would be making his highly speculated comeback as a director.

Vijay Bhaskar had last directed the film Masala, which starred Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. While most of the films that he has directed are Telugu films, he has also directed a Hindi film back in 2003, titled Tujhe Meri Kasam, which was the debut film of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Some of his other popular films include Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, Nuvve Kavali, Jai Chiranjeeva, Prema Kavali and many more. Bhaskar has also received some of the prestigious film awards, including a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award.