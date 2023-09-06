Divya Spandana Quashes Death Rumours, Tells Netizen 'see You Namma Ooru'

Kannada actress and politician Divya Spandana's death rumours started to circulate on social media recently. Soon after, Chairman of Congress' IT Cell, Thiru KT Lakshmi Kanthan took to social media to issue a clarification on the grim news. He confirmed that Divya was alive and well. Later, Divya also shared a post on her Instagram stories, reassuring fans.

Divya Spandana made her acting debut opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2003 Kannada film Abhi.

10 years ago, the actress changed her career path and dived into politics.

Divya is currently in Geneva.

Tamil Nadu Congress denies Divya Spandana's death rumours

Thiru KT Lakshmi Kanthan, Chairman of Congress' IT Cell took to X to debunk the false rumours about Divya's death. His post read, “Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG.”

Divya also posted an image on her Instagram stories from her hotel room. Reportedly, she is in Geneva. Replying to one of her friends on X, she wrote, "See you in namma uru soon! (sic)."

How did Divya Spandana's death rumour start?

Spandana, wife of well-known Kannada actor-director Vijay Raghavendra, who passed away in Bangkok last month, shares her name with Divya Spandana. The confusion over the two women sharing the same name led to the start of Divya's false death rumours. Divya also made a cryptic post on X, writing, "What’s in a name? A lot, apparently."

About Divya Spandana's career in films and beyond

Divya Spandana made her acting debut opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the Kannada film Abhi in 2003. Later, she ventured into the Tamil film industry with the film Kuthu, which starred Silambarasan in the lead role. She has appeared in a number of popular films including Aakash, Ranga S. S. L. C., Polladhavan and Vaaranam Aayiram.

The actress gave up acting in 2013 to focus on her political career, although she later made a comeback in 2016 with the Kannada film Nagarahavu. Her most recent screen appearance was in the 2023 release Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare.