Ram Charan, one of the most socially active celebrities on Instagram, frequently posts photos from his personal and professional life. Ram recently paid a visit to Puneeth Rajkumar's home and pay tribute to the late actor. Speaking about the deceased actor with media, Ram reportedly said, Puneeth garu is the warmest and most loving person he ever met. Garu comes to his house and treats us like guests, he owns everybody with so much love. He reminds himself what it is to be a human being and that they miss him.

Ram is currently anticipating the release of his most important film to date, 'RRR,' directed by SS Rajamouli and starring NTR Jr., Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, among others. Ram came to Instagram to share a beautiful family photo with Allu Arjun and other family members. The photo was taken at a spectacular family party that was beautifully lit.

Diwali 2021: Step inside Ram Charan & Allu Arjun's Diwali party with friends & fam

Ram wished his fans and followers a happy Diwali in the caption that accompanied the photo. Ram Charan was recently sighted in Mumbai after completing the first schedule of his upcoming film 'RC 15,' which stars Kiara Advani and is directed by visionary filmmaker Shankar and is now titled 'RC 15'. RRR's creators have unveiled a big trailer for the film, and the visuals promise to be breathtaking. After the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli has become synonymous with spectacle and grandeur. The trailer included some stunning images as well as a tiger leaping towards the screen.

Allu Arjun's career in the industry

Allu Arjun has won five Filmfare South Awards and three Nandi Awards. He has been on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. He is one of India's highest-paid actors. Following his debut in Gangotri (2003), Allu made an appearance in Sukumar's Arya (2004), for which he received the Nandi Special Jury Award. In the years that followed, he appeared in films including Bunny (2005), Happy (2006), and Desamuduru (2007). His performance as Gona Ganna Reddy in Rudhramadevi (2015) earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Nandi Award for Best Character Actor. Race Gurram (2014), Sarrainodu (2016), and Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) were all commercial successes, grossing more than 100 crores apiece. Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were his three collaborations with director Trivikram Srinivas (2020).

(IMAGE: Instagram - alwaysramcharan)