'DJ Tillu' Box Office Collections: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Starrer Sets Off To A Great Start

The much anticipated Telugu film DJ Tillu recently arrived in theatres on February 12, 2022. The film is a romantic comedy-drama and stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role. The leading lady of the film is essayed by Neha Shetty. While the film was helmed by debutant Vimal Krishna, it has performed exceedingly well in the theatres. Here is the box office collection of the movie of its opening day.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, DJ Tillu showed a commendable performance at the Telugu box office. The film reportedly garnered an approximate amount of Rs 4.6 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the other hand, its numbers in the entire country are around Rs 4.85 crores. The film's opening day collection came out to be very strong keeping the size of the movie in mind. A normal trend in the coming days can also mark it as a winner at the box office.

As the movie hit the theatres on Saturday, it has only two days for the weekend. However, as Valentine's Day is falling on Monday, it will serve as an extended weekend for the movie. The film is expected to reach Rs 9.5 to 10 crores by the end of the weekend and further reach Rs 13 to 14 crores after three days run in the theatres. Here is a breakdown of the film's opening day collection.

Nizam: Rs 2.80 crores

Andhra: Rs 1.40 crores

Ceeded: Rs 40 lakhs

The film garnered approximately Rs 25 lakhs in the rest of the country. This made the total collection be approx Rs 4.85 crores. Apart from these regions, the movie was also released in the US. It has now reportedly become the highest Telugu premiere grosser of 2022. The movie earned approximately $107,267 in the US. The second in the list is Bangarraju, while Khiladi comes at the third position.

#DJTillu is the highest USA Telugu premiere grosser of this year so far!



Only three Telugu films managed to make more than $10k during premieres this year in USA so far! 🇺🇸#DJTillu : $107,267#Bangarraju : $39,428#Khiladi : $29,903 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 12, 2022

More about DJ Tillu

DJ Tillu's plot revolves around Bala Gangadhar Tilak, aka DJ Tillu, and a young professional singer named Radhika, essayed by Neha Shetty. As Radhika finds herself in a troublesome situation, DJ Tillu helps her in getting out of it. The film is getting a majority of positive reviews from netizens.

Image: Instagram/@iamnehashetty