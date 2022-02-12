DJ Tillu Twitter Review: Netizens Call Siddhu-starrer 'engaging' Despite 'bad Second Half'

The Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer highly talked about Telugu film DJ Tillu released in theatres on 12 February 2022. The romantic comedy-drama film is helmed by debutant Vimal Krishna and it stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, alongside Neha Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around Bala Gangadhar Tilak aka DJ Tillu and Radhika portrayed by Neha Shetty, a professional singer, who gets herself in trouble and how DJ Tillu helps her get out of it.

The Vimal Krishna directorial film is receiving a fair response with many users calling the youthful urban rom-com

entertaining, while other movie buffs have shown a big thumbs down for its slow-paced narration and cringe comedy sequences.

DJ Tillu Twitter Review

As soon as the film was released, many fans and viewers took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Several fans called the comedy film very engaging, while other fans were a little disappointed with the second half of the film.

One of the users wrote "It's a blockbuster for @Siddu_buoy #DJTillu 😎😎😎. @actorbrahmaji played as Cop and it's crazy to the core when he entered 👌👌👌. @iamnehashetty and @MusicThaman are big plus 🤘🤘."

It's a blockbuster for @Siddu_buoy #DJTillu 😎😎😎. @actorbrahmaji played as Cop and it's crazy to the core when he entered 👌👌👌. @iamnehashetty and @MusicThaman are big plus 🤘🤘. — Sai Suraj (@saisuraj143) February 12, 2022

Another user wrote- "#DJTillu A Youth Engaging comedy Movie.🤗Movie was made with a notice of full entertainment and it somehow did it. The good first half with a superb characterisation of Djtillu @Siddu_buoy. Bad second half due to lack of flow and edit issues.Overall OK watchable movie👍Rating: 3/5"

#DJTillu A Youth Engaging comedy Movie.🤗

Movie was made with a notice of full entertainment and it somehow did it.

Good first half with superb characterisation of Djtillu @Siddu_buoy

Bad second half due to lack of flow and edit issues.

Overall OK watchable movie👍

Rating: 3/5⭐ — AAshrith 🛑 (@_Aashrith_) February 12, 2022

Reminder :-



Skip with your family...



Second half be prepared for your roddest experience ever 😩#DJTillu — Thala (@FinisherDhoni7) February 12, 2022

Ramp asalu best dark humor movie ever seen #DJTillu siddu buoy kudos to that performance ultii repeat value — Raghuji (@RaghuM_) February 12, 2022

Review & Rating #DJTillu :



Good First half

Above Average Second Half

Sidu aa DJ tillu one man show 👌

Bgm & music biggest asset



This fun ride is perfect weekend watch (3.25/5) 👍 https://t.co/kH7nye9fSk — InsidetalkZ (@InsideTallkz) February 12, 2022

Not a theatre film #DJTillu



Strictly avoidable 👍 — Rekha (@Rekha_hyd) February 12, 2022

Image: Instagram@iamnehashetty