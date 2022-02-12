Last Updated:

DJ Tillu Twitter Review: Netizens Call Siddhu-starrer 'engaging' Despite 'bad Second Half'

The Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer romantic comedy film 'DJ Tillu' was released today and netizens who have watched the film are sharing their views on the same.

DJ Tillu

Image:Instagram@iamnehashetty


The Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer highly talked about Telugu film DJ Tillu released in theatres on 12 February 2022. The romantic comedy-drama film is helmed by debutant Vimal Krishna and it stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, alongside Neha Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around Bala Gangadhar Tilak aka DJ Tillu and Radhika portrayed by Neha Shetty, a professional singer, who gets herself in trouble and how DJ Tillu helps her get out of it.

The Vimal Krishna directorial film is receiving a fair response with many users calling the youthful urban rom-com
entertaining, while other movie buffs have shown a big thumbs down for its slow-paced narration and cringe comedy sequences. 

DJ Tillu Twitter Review

As soon as the film was released, many fans and viewers took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Several fans called the comedy film very engaging, while other fans were a little disappointed with the second half of the film.

One of the users wrote "It's a blockbuster for @Siddu_buoy #DJTillu 😎😎😎. @actorbrahmaji played as Cop and it's crazy to the core when he entered 👌👌👌. @iamnehashetty and @MusicThaman are big plus 🤘🤘."

Here take a look at his tweet:

Another user wrote- "#DJTillu A Youth Engaging comedy Movie.🤗Movie was made with a notice of full entertainment and it somehow did it. The good first half with a superb characterisation of Djtillu @Siddu_buoy. Bad second half due to lack of flow and edit issues.Overall OK watchable movie👍Rating: 3/5"

Here take a look at his tweet:

Take a look at the reactions of other users:

 

 

 

 

Image: Instagram@iamnehashetty

