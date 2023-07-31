DNA First Look: Ashkkar Soudaan Flaunts Intense Avatar In Revenge Thriller

Ashkkar Soudaan is Mammootty's nephew and works predominantly in the Malayalam film industry. He made his acting debut in Mammootty's 2005 film titled Thaskaraveeran. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next film titled DNA. In it, he will be seen with Aju Varghese.

3 things you need to know

Ashkkar Soudaan's first look from DNA

DNA is a much-anticipated film helmed by T.S. Suresh Babu and will go on floors soon. Recently, the makers dropped the first-look poster of the star cast on their social media handles. In the poster, Ashkkar Soudaan, being the main lead, took the centre frame. Meanwhile, the other four actors in police uniforms posed alongside him.

(First-look poster featuring Ashkkar Soudaan and other cast members. | Image: Instagram)

The first-look poster of the film read, "If revenge is an art, your killer is an artist." The star cast of DNA includes popular names like Aju Varghese, Indrans, Johnny Antony, and Namitha Pramod. Also, going by the poster, fans have speculated that the movie is likely to be a revenge drama.

More about Suresh Babu's DNA

Suresh Babu's film DNA will be a forensic thriller movie with several action sequences. Renowned stunt directors from the industry have been signed for its action scenes.. They include Palani Raj, Stunt Selva, Run Rabi, and Kanal Kannan. Meanwhile, Rachel Punnoose will be seen essaying the role of the city police commissioner in the film. Lakshmi Rai will play a prominent role. AK Santhosh will handle the screenplay of DNA. The film is backed by KV Abdul Nasar under Benzy Productions. The movie's titled was launched back in January and Mammootty was part of the event, which grabbed a lot of headlines.