Do Not Screen Suriya Starrer 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', Urges PMK To Theater Owners

Urging theatre owners not to screen Indian Actor Suriya's new film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' or ‘ET’, members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have written a letter claiming the actor had not apologized for his previous film, 'Jai Bhim'.

Issuing notice to theatre owners across districts of Cuddalore, Maiyaladurai, Krishnagiri, and several other regions, the political party has raised an issue stating unless the actor apologizes to their community people, the screening of his film will not be allowed in the theatres.

Vinoba Bhoopathy, the spokesperson of Pattali Makkal Katchi speaking to Republic, said these statements were issued by the local leaders and the party high command has not issued anything officially.

PMK student union's state secretary Vijayavarman has written a letter to the Theatre Owners’ Association asking not to screen Suriya’s films also reiterating clearly in the letter that unless the actor issues a public apology, the films of Actor Suriya will not be screened. "On behalf of PMK and the Vanniyar Sangam, I request that the films of actor Surya should not be screened in Cuddalore district until he publicly apologizes to the people of Vanniyar community for continuously portraying Vanniyars in a derogatory way and as violent people in his films," reads the letter written by the PMK student union.

The film Etharkkum Thunindhavan is directed by 'Pasanga' fame Pandiraj, and stars Suriya and Priyanka Mohan in the lead. Others also part of the case are, Arul Mohan, Vinai Rai, Sathyaraj and Saranya Ponvannan.

With rising voices against the release of the actor's new film tomorrow, March 10, Actor Suriya’s house in Chennai has been given armed police protection for a second time. Earlier during the 'Jai Bhim' Controversy, following PMK Mayiladuthurai dist secy Panneerselvam's announcement of a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who would attack the actor, police protection had been increased for the actor at his residence.

The film 'Jai Bhim' had raised a lot of controversy in the initial weeks of its release saw several PMK cadres and leaders demanding and alleging that the film portrayed the Vanniyar community people in bad light and that the actor Suriya, the directors and the producers of the film apologize for the movie.

The film 'Jai Bhim' was released in November last year, which was based on the life of Rajakannu, an Irular man who was killed in police custody. After its release, former union minister and current head of the youth wing of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss had written a letter to Suriya and the filmmakers claiming that the film had retained the names of all the real life individuals, except that of the police officer responsible for Rajakannu's death.

The issue escalated with the Vanniyar Sangam filing a criminal complaint against Actor Suriya, Director and Amazon Prime for "wantonly defaming and insulting" Vanniyars in Jai Bhim.

The release for the movie 'ET' or ''Etharkkum Thunindhavan' was scheduled for release on February 4, but was later pushed to March 10, owing to the third wave of COVID.