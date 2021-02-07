Do You Know Rajinikanth Began His Career With Kannada Plays? Here's More About Thalaiva

Rajinikanth, or Thalaiva as he is more popularly known, did not have the easiest start to his career. The superstar who enjoys a ‘God-like’ status among his fans, started his way up right from the bottom of the rug. He worked many odd jobs before joining film school where he got noticed for his talent. The Padma Bhushan recipient has worked the jobs of a coolie, carpenter and bus conductor for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, as revealed in Rajinikanth: The Definitive Biography.

It was his friend and fellow bus conductor, Raj Bahadur who encouraged him and helped him join the Madras Film Institute, the biography elucidated. It was at the institute, where Rajinikanth was acting as Duryodhana in a mythological Kannada play, that director K Balachander noticed him. Balachander saw the potential in Rajinikanth and asked him to learn Tamil to become a part of the film industry. This was the start of Rajinikanth’s career as an actor on the big screen.

Some interesting and lesser-known Rajinikanth trivia

Rajinikanth started his career in the film industry with a lot of negative roles. His first commercial hit was Billa which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don. Throughout his career, Rajinikanth has acted in a lot of remakes on Bachchan’s movies. Some of the remakes he has been a part of are Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laawaris and Don to name a few.

To speak about his personal life, Rajinikanth’s wife is 8 years younger than he is. Latha Rangachari met the superstar when she had gone to interview him for her college magazine. The attraction the two have, as said on many occasions, was instantaneous. The couple tied the knot in 1981 and have two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, the biography read.

His role in the hit film, Shivaji, earned him 27 crores in 2007. This marked the actor as the second-highest-paid actor in Asia, second to only Jackie Chan. If a movie that he acts in tanks at the box-office, Rajinikanth reportedly ensures that he returns all the money he has taken to the distributors.

Rajinikanth enjoys a status parallel to almost no star in India. His fans have erected posters and statues of him, and these are worshipped with almost religious fervour. There are fan-clubs dedicated to the actor and his fans congregate to watch Rajinikanth's movies together. Rajinikanth was the first Indian actor to gain prominence among the Japanese audience. The two biographies on his life and career, The Name is Rajinikanth (2008) by Gayathri Sreekanth and Rajinikanth: The Definitive Biography (2012) by Naman Ramachandran, give all the details on the actor.

