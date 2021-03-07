Do You Know Vijay Sethupathi Was A Theatre School Accountant In Both Real & Reel Life?

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in the Telugu movie Uppena that released on February 12, in which he played the role of an antagonist. Sethupathi has starred in 50 films including several successful ventures. The beloved star from the south is referred to as ‘Makkal Selvan’ which means ‘People’s Treasure’. One piece of trivia about the actor that not many people would be aware of is that during his struggling days, Sethupathi worked in a theatre school as an accountant and he also acted as drama school’s accountant in the film Aandavan Kattalai. Read more on Vijay Sethupathi trivia.

When Vijay Sethupathi imitated real life in reel

According to Hindustan Times, he auditioned for a role in Nammavar at the age of 16 but was rejected because of his short height. He did a series of odd jobs for pocket money including salesman at a retail store, a cashier at a fast-food joint, and also went to Dubai where he worked as an accountant. After being unhappy at his job he came back to India and motivated himself to pursue acting. He then joined the Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattari as an accountant manager.

In the same article, Sethupati said he observed the actors from close quarters at his work and soon he made beginnings as a background actor. Much like his real-life, Sethupathi played a similar role in his 2016 hit film Aandavan Kattalai. In the film, his character Gandhi Arumugam’s visa application to move overseas gets rejected forcing him to stay in Chennai and he takes up a job as an accountant with a drama troupe ‘Stray Factory’. The theatre group was run by Master played by Nassar and Gandhi’s hard work and sincerity made him his favourite employee. Also, like his real life, he was made to act in plays in the movie and then Stray Factory gets invited to perform in London.

Know about Vijay Sethupathi's movies and early work

Vijay Sethupathi played minor supporting roles for over five years including the television series Penn in 2006 and also many short films by Karthik Subbaraj, one of which yielded him Best Actor award at the Norway Tamil Film Festival short film competition. Sethupathi played his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru in 2010. Sethupathi’s career marked its turning point with three critical and commercially successful films including Sunadarpandian, Pizza, and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. His other successful films include Dharma Durai, Vikram Vedha, Super Delux, Orange Mittal, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, and many more. Sehtupathi has won numerous awards including two Filmfare Awards South and three Vijay Awards.

