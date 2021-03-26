Doctor Movie's Release Date: See When The Medical Action Film Will Hit The Theatres

Doctor is one of the much anticipated upcoming Tamil films directed by Nelson Dilipkumar that will soon hit the screens. The movie stars prolific Tamil artist Sivakarthikeyan in the lead while the movie will also be produced by his production company. While the makers have been gearing up for Doctor movie's release, they recently launched some of the songs from the film. Read on to see Doctor movie's release date and know more about the movie.

When is the Doctor movie's release date?

The movie’s trailer was released a while ago and it escalated the curiosity among fans about Doctor movie's release date as they found the trailer quite promising. As the Doctor movie's release date was earlier slated for March 26, 2021, and was pushed due to Tamil Nadu elections, the updated release date for a theatrical release of the film has now been set for this Eid on May 12, 2021.

Doctor movie cast

Bankrolled under the banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions, along with the co-producer KJR Studios, the movie includes Sivakarthikeyan, who began his movie career through television and went on to appear in numerous movies such as Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Ethir Neechal that won him a variety of awards and accolades for his spectacular performance. The actor is also known for his amazing singing skills and has sung a couple of songs in many Tamil films.

Another actor from the movie cast includes Vinay Rai, who has showcased his acting skills in many other movies such as Unnale Unnale, Thupparivaalan, Aayirathil Iruvar, Modhi Vilayadu, Endrendrum Punnagai, Nethraa and others. Other actors from the movie include actors namely Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Zaara Vineeth, Archana Chandhoke, Redin Kingsley, Illavarsu, Deepa, Arun Alexander and Redin Kingsley.

The soundtrack album of the movie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it will mark the second collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. Three songs namely Chellamma, Nenjame and So Baby have been released so far and Sivakarthikeyan has penned the lyrics of two of them. This soundtrack album will also mark the sixth collaboration of composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sivakarthikeyan.

Image Source- Still from Doctor movie Trailer