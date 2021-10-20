'Doctor': Sivakarthikeyan Shares Glimpse Of Fans Showering 'love And Support' To The Film

Dubbed as one of the biggest movies to come from South post reopening of the theatres in several states, actor Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor released to raving response on the big screen on October 9. Along with appreciation from the critics for the cast's stellar performance, energetic music packed with drama and comedy as well as high octane action, it is a no-brainer that the film did wonders on the box office considering the massive fan-following of the 36-year-old.

Sharing a glimpse of just how grandly the film was received by the netizens, the actor shared a small video compilation from across the state. Take a look at the video to get an idea of the response received by the mega-blockbuster action thriller, Doctor.

Fans celebrate Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor

Taking to his social media platforms on October 20, the actor shared a brief compilation of videos summing up the enthusiasm of the people at the movie theatres. The video starts with fans gathering outside the movie theatres to celebrate the movie poster with drums, flowers, pouring milk, and more. In another video, fans in the theatres showered cheers and whistles as soon as Sivakarthikeyan appeared on the screen.

From flash mobs in the theatres to fans celebrating the film with fireworks, the movie witnessed a grand response from the fans. The video also showed fans praising the actor's performance right after watching the film. He ended the video with a sweet note dedicated to his fans and media for showering the film with love. He uploaded the video with the caption, ''Special thanks to all my brothers & sisters for your love and support 🤗👍#Doctor #VarunDoctor''.

The same enthusiasm of fans was shown in the comment section as many congratulated him on his mega-blockbuster film. The film is said to have grossed over Rs 60 crores worldwide in the first week of its release.

More about Doctor

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Sivakarthikeyan starred as well as produced the action film under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions along with KJR Studios. The movie also featured Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Varun, played by Sivakarthikeyan, a military doctor who gets heartbroken by his girlfriend. As he decides to leave, he finds out that his lover's niece goes missing.

Image: Instagram/@sivakarthikeyan