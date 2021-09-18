'Doctor': Sivakarthikeyan Starrer To Get Theatrical Release On THIS Date

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Doctor. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil film is a much-awaited one and fans have been dying to know the film's release date. The wait is finally over, as the makers of the film announced that it will release on October 9.

Release date of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor

The makers of Doctor took to Twitter to announce the release date for the much-awaited film. They also shared a brand-new poster of the film and wrote, "Get ready to visit the #Doctor who can make you sit back, laugh & enjoy!" The upcoming Sivakarthikeyan film will be released theatrically on October 9.

In the all-new poster shared by the makers of the film, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen in formal attire and a pair of spectacles. The number 9 in the poster is written with a loop of surgical scissors and a surgical knife, giving viewers a hint about what the film will be like. The film has faced several setbacks in terms of getting a release date, owing to the restrictions imposed in various parts of the country due to the pandemic. Due to the many delays in releasing the film theatrically, it was earlier announced that Doctor would release on an online streaming platform, but the makers then reconsidered their decision.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor will see Priyanka Mohan take on the female lead character in the film. It will also star Vinay, Yogi Babu, Arun, Archana, Alexandar, Deepa and Ilavarasu in pivotal roles. Vinay will play the role of the antagonist in the film. The music director and composer for the upcoming film will be Anirudh. The film is touted to be a dark comedy, which will revolve around a kidney transplant racket. The film will be released in three languages namely, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The actor and playback singer, Sivakarthikeyan was recently in the news after he revealed the name of the second son with his wife Aarthi Doss. He shared a picture of him kissing his newborn's forehead. His caption that accompanied the adorable picture read, "Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy. With all your blessings & love, we have named our son “GUGAN DOSS" 🙏😊"

Image: Instagram/@sivakarthikeyan