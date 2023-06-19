Does Shruti Haasan Smoke Pot? Here's What The Waltair Veerayya Star Said

Shruti Haasan, during her lunch break, started a Q&A session on her social media handle today (June 19). During the session, a follower asked her if she smokes pot (also known as cannabis or weed). The actress, without mincing her words, replied to the follower.

Shruti Haasan, on her Instagram Stories, asked her fans to post questions, "Ask to me something fun Lunch break has happened." When a fan asked her if she smokes pot, the actress shared a hilarious picture of herself. Alongside a photo, the Waltair Veerayya actress replied that she neither smoke nor drink. The actress added that she leads a sober life and is thankful for it.

Shruti Haasan shared a throwback picture with her sister Akshara

During a Question&Answer session round, a fan asked her to share a fun photo of her with her sister. So, in response, the actress shared a major throwback picture in which Shruti is hugging Akshara while she is making a funny face.

The actress also shared a throwback picture from her college days when a fan asked her to share a photo from her college. She shared a picture in which she is singing a song on the stage. The photo is from her music college days - Musicians Institute, Los Angeles. The actress ended the session with a picture of herself informing fans that she's back home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen next in Prashant Neel's Salaar. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. She also has Nani30 and The Eye lined up.