Telugu Actor Dolly D Cruz Aka Gayathri Dies In Road Accident In Hyderabad; Details Here

Popular YouTuber and actor Dolly D Cruze, better known as Gayathri, recently passed away after she met with a tragic car accident. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Dolly died on the spot in the accident while returning from a Holi party. The report further stated that the actor’s friend, Rathod was driving the car late Friday night, 18th March, after their Holi celebrations when the tragic accident took place.

Rathod lost control of the car before it hit a divider on the road and overturned. While the actress lost her life immediately, her friend Rathod was rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors could not save him owing to his injuries on arrival. The news of her heartbreaking demise was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani, who played her on-screen mother on the Tamil show Madam Sir Madam Anthe.

Popular actor Dolly D Cruz passes away due to a car accident

Surekha Vani shared the news on her Instagram page. While expressing shock over Gayathri's death, she wrote, "How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still, I can’t believe this..! Can u please Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go its too early to leave us..! I dont wanna miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze."

Apart from Gayathri and Rathod, reportedly, there was another 38-year old woman, a pedestrian, who also died in the unfortunate accident as she was caught underneath the vehicle when it crashed and overturned.

Gayathri was also a popular YouTuber with the channel called Jalsa Rayudu. She had recently worked in the Telugu web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe as well. Her death news has filled Twitter, and many of her followers with grief while mourning the tragic demise of the star and trying to figure out what the truth is. Unfortunately, there has been no information released about the accident's cause.

IMAGE: Instagram/dolly_d_cruze