Dr DS Manjunath Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Kannada actor and producer Dr DS Manjunath has passed away due to COVID related complications on April 18, reported Sandesh. Dr DS Manjunath's death has shocked his friends, family, well-wishers and the film fraternity. Some of Dr DS Manjunath's movies include Samyukta 2 and Chemistry of Cariappa. The news of the actor's death has shocked the entire team of his yet-to-be-completed project.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Krishnamurthy, who is one of the producers of Zero percent Love, said that Manjunath was unwell for the last few days. Last week, the actor was hospitalized due to blockage in the lungs. He was making his acting debut as a lead with the film titled, Zero percent Love. The film is helmed by Abhiram. The film also features Tabla Nani, Om Prakash Rao and S Narayan in essential roles. The filming of the movie was almost complete and the filmmakers were planning to release the film this year. The news of Dr DS Manjunath's death has left the entire team in a state of shock. Furthermore, Manjunath was also featured in a cameo role in Chemistry of Cariappa. The film stars Chandan Achar and Sanjana Anand in the lead roles. It garnered a reasonably positive response at the box office.

Meanwhile, as many celebrities have been able to recover from coronavirus infections, many, unfortunately, haven't been lucky. Recently, television actor Satish Kaul passed away at the age of 66, after testing COVID-19 positive. The actor breathed his last in Ludhiana. He was popular for his role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. He has appeared in a number of Hindi and Punjabi films.

Several days ago, actor Vira Sathidar died at the age of 62 due to COVID complications. The actor and activist was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur where he breathed his last. Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee also passed away after testing COVID positive in November 2020. The Dadasaheb Phalke award winner had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Belle Vue Clinic.

Recently, a number of actors have tested COVID positive. The list of actors includes names such as Sumeet Vyas, Sonu Sood, Rahul Roy, Seema Pahwa, Sameera Reddy, Kartik Aaryan, Ashutosh Rana, Prajakta Kohli, Govinda, among others. Many actors informed their fans and followers on their social media handles.