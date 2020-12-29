Dr Vishnuvardhan's New Bronze Statue To Be Built, Foundation Stone Laid

Days after an effigy of Kannada thespian Dr Vishnuvardhan was vandalised, the late actor's son-in-law Aniruddha Jatkar laid the foundation stone for a new one 15 meters away from where the original one was situated. The permit regarding the installation of Dr Vishnuvardhan's bronze statue was given to the relevant party members by V Somanna. The image of the ceremony that involved the installation of the foundation stone for Dr Vishnuvardhan's bronze statue can be found below.

As per an article on CityToday.News, fans of the late actor had staged a protest in order to condemn the desecration of the statue. A handful of fans were also quoted demanding justice in the form of strict action against the perpetrators. Shortly after the new piece regarding installation broke, Kiccha Suddep, who will be seen in the third instalment of Kotigobba, shared a message that was specifically meant for the vandals. The same can be found below and even on Sudeep's Twitter handle.

To those ******** who broke the statue of my hero and my idol VishnuSir,,

Here is my advice,,,,,,, pic.twitter.com/C6zTglMIy3 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 26, 2020

Dr Vishnuvardhan's movies

Since his debut with 1972's Naagarahaavu, Dr Vishnuvardhan has entertained and enthralled moviegoers with his performances in over 50 films. Some of the most noted films featuring Dr Vishnuvardhan feature the likes of Yajamana, Surya Vamsha and Soorappa. The last addition to the list of Dr Vishnuvardhan's movies happened to be Aptharakshaka, which got a posthumous release. Aptharakshaka starred the likes of Vimala Raman, Sandhya, P. Vasu (in a special appearance) and Rajesh, to name a few. The P. Vasu directorial saw the light of day on 19th February 2010. After the film's theatrical run was complete, the film managed to get the title of a 'hit'. Aptharakshaka is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

