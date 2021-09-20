'Drishyam 2' Makers Delay The Release Of Film's First Look; Pen An Apology

Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Drishyam 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the Telugu industry. The filmmakers promised to unveil its first look on September 20. However, due to some circumstances, they recently postponed it. The production company Suresh Productions also extended an apology for the delay.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Suresh Productions shared a written apology for delaying the first look and motion poster of the upcoming crime drama. The tweet read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release of the first look of Drushyam 2 has been delayed. Sorry for the inconvenience.". Fans widely reacted to the news and asked the company to share the next date for the releasing the poster. However, no further date was announced.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release of the first look of Drushyam 2 has been delayed. Sorry for the inconvenience. — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) September 20, 2021

The production company did not upset Venkatesh Daggubatti's fans entirely. The production company recently shared the film received a clean U from the censor board. 'U' stands for 'Unrestricted Public Access', which means the film is suitable for all kinds of audiences. The company's tweet read, "Censor done! It's a clean U for #Drushyam2".

Details about the upcoming Telugu remake

Drishyam 2 is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The film also marks the sequel of the 2014 film, directed by Sripriya. Venkatesh Daggubati, Meena, Esther Anil, and Kruthika Jayakumar would reprise their roles in the upcoming chapter. The film is being directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film's shoot commenced in February this year and wrapped it up by April.

Details about the original Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 (Malayalam) stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The film also has Esther Anil, Anjali Nair, Meena, Ansiba, and Asha Sharath playing pivotal roles. The 2021 film is the sequel of the 2013 film starring the same cast. The film's plot revolves around Georgekutty, a cinema hall owner, and his family. The protagonist thrives in his life and is now a changed man. However, his life takes a turn when his family falls into yet another criminal investigation. His quest to relieve his family from the legal institution invites a lot of drama. Jeethu Joseph helmed the film which received much critical acclaim.

Image: Instagram/@sureshproductions