Drishyam 2 To Naandhi Movie Review; Check Out Top 10 Posts From South India Cinema

The South Indian Cinema has given us more interesting and noteworthy moments in a span of one week. Some of the top news includes Mohanlal's Drishyam 2's release, Rana Daughbati completing 11 years in Telugu Cinema, Naandhi movie review, and many other events. Check out the top 10 social media posts from South Indian Cinema that made headlines this week -

1 Drishyam 2's release

On February 19, 2021, Amazon Prime Video premiered the suspense thriller film Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam drama will feature the family of Mohanlal's character Georgekutty facing newer challenges as they grapple with their haunting past all over again. The film has so far garnered a positive response in the review and has been loved by Mohanlal's fans. Check out the trailer-

2. Mohanlal's Twitter response

After the positive response to the release of Drishyam 2, Mohanlal was overwhelmed by the people’s reactions and the actor took to Twitter to thank his fans. Mohanlal said that the film was proof that cinema lovers will always appreciate good work and celebrate it no matter what. He thanked his entire team and said he was forever grateful for them. He also added in another tweet and gave thanks to the outpouring of love by viewers. He said it meant a lot to his Drishyam 2 team and expressed his sincere gratitude to Amazon Prime Video for enabling people across the country to watch the film. Check out Mohanlal's tweets-

Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to #Drishyam2. I Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation.



1/3 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2021

The success of #Drishyam2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it.



It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves.

2/3 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2021

My sincere thanks to all for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks.



To @PrimeVideoIN I express my sincere gratitude for enabling people across the world to watch and enjoy #Drishyam2

3/3 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 20, 2021

3 Tuck Jagadish's release date

Tuck Jagdish is an upcoming Indian Telugu language drama film directed by Shiva Nirwana and will feature Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. On February 13, 2021, Nani took to his Twitter handle to announce the release of the first single from his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish. The song called 'Inkosaari Inkosaari' is sung by Shreya Ghosal and Kaala Bhairava. Tuck Jagdish is slated to release on April 16, 2021. Check out the first single from the film here-

4. Naandhi Movie review

The Telugu action crime thriller film Naandhi released on February 19, 2021. The film features Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda in lead, while Harish Uthaman and Praveen play supporting roles. Naandhi has received a positive response from everyone on Twitter. Many of them are loving the performance of Allari Naresh while several others are calling it a 'hard-hitting' drama. Check out the trailer here-

5. Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan first look in Bhramam

The first look of actors Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan from their upcoming Malayalam black comedy film Bhramam was unveiled on February 16 and 17. The film will also star Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas and is a remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. Given the first look, Prithviraj will be essaying the role played by Ayushaman Khurana in the original and Unnu Mukundan will be playing the role of the cop. Check out their first look-

6. Dhanush's Bagheera Teaser

On February 19, 2021, Dhanush took to his Twitter handle and released an official teaser of his upcoming film Bagheera. Director by Adhik Ravichandran the film will also feature Prabhu Deva and Amyra Dastur. Unveiling the teaser on Twitter, Dhanush expressed his excitement for the film. In the caption, he wrote he was very happy to release his dear friends Prabhudeva sir and Amyra Dastur and attached the film’s teaser link in the tweet. Check out the tweet by Dhanush-

7. Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post on Mohanlal’s daughter's book

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to wish his good friend and Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya on her new book 'Grains of Stardust'. He wrote a touching note to introduce Vismaya through a memorable event from the past. Dulquer recalled his oldest memory of Vismaya at her first birthday at Taj Coromandel in Chennai in which she fell asleep. After that, he added he couldn’t believe how grown up she had become as she is now a published author and wished the best for her book. Check out Instagram post-

8. Rana Daggubati completes 11 years in Telugu cinema

After establishing himself as a top actor and giving several memorable performances on-screen, actor Rana Daggubati completed his 11 years in Telugu Cinema on February 19, 2021. To congratulate him, he received wishes from his wife Miheeka and D. Suresh Babu’s Suresh Productions. The actor made sure to acknowledge their wishes and he added to his Instagram stories and thanked them. Check out the Instagram stories here-

9. Ram Pothineni to star in bi-lingual film RaPo19

On February 18, 2021, Ram Pothineni took to Twitter to announce his team-up for Lingusamy's new movie which will be a bilingual film. He informed his fans by sharing an image with three personalities including him, Ram Pothineni, and Srinivasaa Chitturi, and said in the caption he will be staring in the film RaPo19 under the production of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. He also wrote that he has waited for this project for a long time. Check out the tweet-

I’ve waited a long time for this! #RAPO19 - a Telugu-Tamil Bi-lingual with one of my fav @dirlingusamy sir.



Looking forward to working with the passionate Srinivasaa Chitturi garu. @SS_Screens.



Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/j6PiBPojvj — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) February 18, 2021

10. Ram Charan wishes his mother for her birthday

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle as well as Twitter to wish his mother Surekha for her birthday on February 19. He wore a brown kurta and a black coat while his mother wore an orange and gold saree in the picture. He shared a picture with his mother on his social media. Captioning the photo, he wrote, "Thank you for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday Amma !!." Check out the Instagram post-

