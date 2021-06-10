'Drishyam' Actor Meena Sagar Recreates Her Look From 'rhythm', Fans Left Stunned

South Indian actor Meena Sagar, who recently completed 30 years as a heroine, is reminiscing her yesteryears. Meena Sagar's photos from her past films are often lauded by fans for bringing back good memories. The actor, who marked her debut as a heroine with Navayugam, took to Instagram to share a picture of her recreating her pose from the 2000 film Rhythm.

Meena Sagar then and now

Sharing a picture of herself, and a collage of her recreated photo and the original, she wrote, “Swipe Right for a Blast from the Past #rhythm,” in the caption. The actor’s fans soon poured into the comments section to shower love for their favourite heroine. While a comment from an Instagram user read, “Literally same! 😍🙌🏻 Most Young looking actress from 90's batch,” another pointed out that Rhythm was one of her best performances as the character was deep layered and complex. Many others lauded the Drishyam actor for her beauty.

Drishyam 2’s record-breaking premiere

As per an entertainment industry tracker, Drishyam 2 recorded 6.5 million + TRP impressions for its premiere on February 19, 2021. The movie received the third-highest TV premiere ever, as per reports, behind Mohanlal’s own blockbuster Pulimurugan and pan-India blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had recorded 8.7 million and 6.6 million impressions respectively. The figures were released a day after they aired on TV.

Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph was a sequel to Drishyam, which revolved around the story of Georgekutty and his family who were embroiled in the death case of a police officer’s son. Numerous celebrities had also hailed the film at the time of the release. The remakes of the second part in Telugu and Hindi have already been announced.

Drishyam 2 in China soon

The Chinese version of Drishyam, titled Sheep Without a Shepherd, is being readied for a sequel. As per reports, the makers have decided to film Sheep Without a Shepherd 2 around October and November this year. The release is likely to be scheduled for summer 2022. The team, however, wants to ensure that it is not a frame-by-frame remake of the original just like the first part.

The writers are set to pen a script that will cater to the Chinese audiences while ensuring that all guidelines of the Chinese broadcasting laws are adhered to. The first starring Xiao Yang, Tan Zhuo, Joan Chen, among others was a box-office hit, as it reportedly earned $192 million worldwide. The original cast is set to return for the sequel and will be directed by Sam Quah.

