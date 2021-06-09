'Dronacharya' Movie Cast: Details About Actors & Their Characters In This Action Thriller

Dronacharya or Dhrona is an action thriller fantasy drama. The Malayalam movie is helmed by Shaji Kailas. The movie received poor reviews from the critics but it became popular among the audiences. The plot of the film revolved around a mysterious old mansion that is believed to be haunted by a ghost. Even though the movie released in 2010 it is still remembered by the fans. A lot of people are still curious to know about the Dronacharya movie characters or the cast of the movie. Read on to know about the details about the characters and who played them in the movie.

Dronacharya movie cast

Mammootty as Pattazhi Madhavan Namboothiri and Pattazhi Kunjunni

Mammootty plays the role of Pattazhi Madhavan Namboothiri and Pattazhi Kunjunni in the cast of Dronacharya movie. The south Indian superstar appears in a dual role in the movie. He plays the roles of two brothers. After one is killed in the movie, the other one Pattazhi Madhavan Namboothiri goes to probe his death. Mammootty is a popular Malayalam actor who has acted in more than 400 movies in his four-decade-long career.

Manoj K. Jayan as Maniyankottu Gireeshan

Image: Manoj K. Jayan Facebook

Manoj K. Jayan plays the role of Maniyankottu Gireeshan in the Dronacharya movie cast. He is the son of Guptan Namboothiri. Towards the climax of the movie, it is revealed that Gireeshan is suffering from multiple personality disorder. The actor is known for his acting skills and style quotient. Some of the best-known movies of Manoj K. Jayan are Sargam, Pazhassi Raja, Perumthachan, Venkalam among others.

Kaniha as Thulasimani

Thulasimani is played by Kaniha in the cast of Dronacharya movie. She is the love interest of Kunjunni and the adopted daughter of Pisharody. Kaniha made her debut in movies with the 2002 Tamil movie Five Star. Since then she has appeared in various hit movies like Varalaru - History of Godfather, Autograph, Bhagyadevatha, Spirit among others.

Navya Nair as Maniyankottu Mithra Andarjanam

Navya Nair played the role of Maniyankottu Mithra Andarjanam in the Dronacharya movie cast. She is the wife of Madhavan Namboothiri. Navya Nair has appeared in several Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada films. She made her debut in films with the 2001 hit movie Ishtam. Over the years she has also won several awards and accolades for her different roles.

Suraj Venjaramood as Raghu Uthaman

Suraj Venjaramood played the role of Raghu Uthaman in the cast of the Dronacharya movie. The actor and comedian has acted in more than 250 movies until now. He is known for his comedic roles in the movies. Suraj Venjaramood has also won Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian three times. Some of his popular movies are Perariyathavar, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, Vikruthi, etc.

Image: A still from the movie

