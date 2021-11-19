'Drushyam 2' New Poster Promises More Intriguing Secrets With Rambabu

After unveiling an intriguing trailer of the highly-anticipated film, Drushyam 2 on Monday, November 15, the filmmakers of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer have released a brand new poster of the film. The film stars an ensemble cast of Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, Poorna among others.

The forthcoming thriller drama is helmed by Jeethu Joseph and will be premiering on the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video on November 25 this year. The film will be getting a global release.

Drushyam 2 new poster unveiled

Suresh Production took to their official Twitter handle and posted Drushyam 2 new poster. The poster features Venkatesh Daggubati and gives a brief insight into his character, Rambabu. It shows, Rambabu's head is 'the source of his calm nature,' and his eyes 'never miss a single detail.' His mouth is a 'powerful device that spins stories at will,' while his heart 'belongs to his theatre and the movies.' The poster reveals Rambabu's hands are 'tools that protect his family,' and his legs are 'carrying the weight of the secret.'

Sharing the poster, the production house tweeted, "Will Rambabu's secrets be revealed this time ? Find out with #Drushyam2OnPrime on Nov 25 @PrimeVideoIN."

Drushyam 2 trailer

The trailer shows Drushyam 2 will pick up from where the first film had ended and it will take audiences on a rollercoaster ride. The plot of the film focuses on Rambabu, (essayed by Venkatesh), whose family is threatened by an investigation into the past. It will show how Rambabu goes above and beyond to protect his family. The trailer clip promises to thrill, adventure, and a gripping storyline.

According to a media statement, the 60-year-old expressed gratitude to fans for loving the first film. He also mentioned that Drushyam gained a 'cult status' and he wishes to 'take the legacy forward with Drushyam 2'. The actor stated that the film will put all the fan theories to rest and he further promised that the film will be an 'emotional-yet-exhilarating journey' for the audience. He mentioned that the plot will have several twists and turns, which will 'keep the suspense alive.'

Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph also revealed that the film is extremely close to his heart. He said that he always knew that he had to bring the 'epic franchise' back to the audience, and he changed the storyline a 'million times.'

Image: Instagram/@primevideoin