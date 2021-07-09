Dulquer Salmaan And Dev Mohan Recently Seen At A Gym Together In Hyderabad, See Pictures

Dulquer Salmaan and Dev Mohan are the new workout partners in town as the stars were recently seen hitting the gym together in Hyderabad. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan took to Instagram and shared their pictures. While Dev Mohan is in Hyderabad for the shooting of director Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam, Dulquer Salmaan is shooting for a movie helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, in which he plays Lieutenant Raghu Ram.

In the Instagram post by Dev Mohan on Friday, July 9, the first picture sees the duo pose for a selfie whereas in the second picture the stars can be seen smiling for the camera all donned in their workout gear and caps. Dev captioned the picture, 😎❤️

@dqsalmaan ❤️



#workout #gym

More about the Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan and his career

Dulquer Salmaan is an Indian actor, playback singer and film producer who predominantly works in Malayalam language films. He is the younger son of actor Mammootty and Sulfath. Born on 28 July 1986, Dulquer is married to Chennai-based architect Amal Sufiya who are parents to a daughter. Apart from his stints in acting, he has also been involved in several social service activities and is also the owner of a web portal for trading cars and a dental business chain in Chennai

He has been awarded four Filmfare Awards South and one Kerala State Film Award. He received his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor nomination for his performance in Ustad Hotel (2012). Here is a list of his top movies till date-

Charlie Malayalam

Kali

Ustaad Hotel

Bangalore Days

O Kadhal Kanmani

Kammatti Paadam

100 Days of Love

Vikramadithyan

All about model and Indian film actor Dev Mohan

Dev Mohan entered the industry with his debut movie in 2020, Sufiyum Sujatayum the first Malayalam film released directly on an OTT platform. Mohan played the title role of Sufi in the movie that was released on Amazon Prime Video. The 28-year-old actor was born in Thrissur, Kerala, and has worked in Indian and Mollywood and his artwork has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi language movies. His upcoming movie Shaakuntalam is an Indian romance, epic, and mythology movie directed by Gunasekhar. The main roles of this movie are played by Samantha Akkineni and Dev Mohan. The movie is scheduled for release on 12 November 2021.

