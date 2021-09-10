Last Updated:

Dulquer Salmaan And Mohanlal Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Manju Warrier

Superstar Manju Warrier from the Malayalam film industry celebrated her birthday on Friday. Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal wished her on the occasion

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Manju Warrier

Image: Manju Warrier-Instagram


Superstar Manju Warrier from the Malayalam film industry celebrated her birthday on Friday. On the special occasion, the actor received love and warm wishes from celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal. Manju Warrier is a National award-winning actor, who has earned a large fan following over the years.

Popular celebrities extend their wishes on Manju Warrier's birthday

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account on Friday and uploaded a story wishing Manju Warrier. He shared the first look of the actor’s upcoming film, Aiyasha. She called Warrier ‘fun and colourful’ much like the poster of her next film. He also wished her the very best for the film in his birthday wish. He wrote, “Many Many happy returns of the day Manju Chechi. This poster of Ayesha looks fun and colourful, much like you. All the best to you, Director Aamir Pallickal, and the entire team behind this project.”

Actor and director Prithiviraj Sukumaran also extended his wishes to the Lucifer actor. He posted a tweet and wished his co-star by calling her an ‘exceptional artist’. He wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the most exceptional artists I’ve worked with. Superstar!”

READ | From 'The Priest' to 'Marakkar': A list of Manju Warrier movies coming out in 2021

The Drishyam actor, Mohanlal shared a picture of Manju Warrier’s look from the duo’s upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham as he wished her for her birthday. The film bagged three awards at the 67th National Film Awards; best feature film, best costume, and best special effects.

READ | Manju Warrier's 'Chathur Mukham' withdrawn from theatres due to COVID-19; read statement

 

Manju Warrier recently shared the first look from her next film that will be titled Ayisha. She mentioned that the film would be one of the first films in Malayalam and Arabic languages. She wrote, “Introducing you to AYISHA!!! Probably the first-ever commercial film in Malayalam and Arabic languages! Looking forward to having this exciting journey with @aamir_pallikal @zakariyaedayur and the entire supercool team! Stay tuned for more updates!”

READ | 'Sallapam' to 'Sakshyam', Manju Warrier's movies that will take you on a romantic journey

The actor won a National Award for her role in Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu. The 1999 Malayalam film starred Manju Warrier alongside Thilakan, Biju Menon, Abbas, and Kalabhavan Mani. Warrier plays the role of Bhadra, who wishes to avenge the death of her parents, who were murdered by a landlord.

READ | Did you know Manju Warrier's 'Summer in Bethlehem' was to be made in Tamil with Prabhu?

Image: Manju Warrier-Instagram

READ | Manju Warrier films where she stepped out of her forte & experimented with her characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Manju Warrier, Manju Warrier Birthday, Dulquer Salmaan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND