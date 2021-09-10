Dulquer Salmaan And Mohanlal Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Manju Warrier

Superstar Manju Warrier from the Malayalam film industry celebrated her birthday on Friday. On the special occasion, the actor received love and warm wishes from celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan and Mohanlal. Manju Warrier is a National award-winning actor, who has earned a large fan following over the years.

Popular celebrities extend their wishes on Manju Warrier's birthday

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account on Friday and uploaded a story wishing Manju Warrier. He shared the first look of the actor’s upcoming film, Aiyasha. She called Warrier ‘fun and colourful’ much like the poster of her next film. He also wished her the very best for the film in his birthday wish. He wrote, “Many Many happy returns of the day Manju Chechi. This poster of Ayesha looks fun and colourful, much like you. All the best to you, Director Aamir Pallickal, and the entire team behind this project.”

Actor and director Prithiviraj Sukumaran also extended his wishes to the Lucifer actor. He posted a tweet and wished his co-star by calling her an ‘exceptional artist’. He wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the most exceptional artists I’ve worked with. Superstar!”

Happy birthday to one of the most exceptional artists I’ve worked with. Superstar! 🤗❤️ @ManjuWarrier4 pic.twitter.com/7aMpDOXPCH — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 10, 2021

The Drishyam actor, Mohanlal shared a picture of Manju Warrier’s look from the duo’s upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham as he wished her for her birthday. The film bagged three awards at the 67th National Film Awards; best feature film, best costume, and best special effects.

Manju Warrier recently shared the first look from her next film that will be titled Ayisha. She mentioned that the film would be one of the first films in Malayalam and Arabic languages. She wrote, “Introducing you to AYISHA!!! Probably the first-ever commercial film in Malayalam and Arabic languages! Looking forward to having this exciting journey with @aamir_pallikal @zakariyaedayur and the entire supercool team! Stay tuned for more updates!”

The actor won a National Award for her role in Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu. The 1999 Malayalam film starred Manju Warrier alongside Thilakan, Biju Menon, Abbas, and Kalabhavan Mani. Warrier plays the role of Bhadra, who wishes to avenge the death of her parents, who were murdered by a landlord.

