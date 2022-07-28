Dulquer Salmaan At 'loss Of Words' As 'Sita Ramam' Co-star Mrunal Thakur Pens Bday Letter

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his 36th birthday on Thursday and wishes have been pouring in for the Salute actor from his fans as well as industry friends on his special day. Now, Salmaan's Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur has sent an adorable birthday wish to him via a letter that she wrote on her social media space and the former's response to it is already winning hearts.

Mrunal Thakur wishes Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan in a 'special' way

On July 28, Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan. The 29-year-old actor shared two adorable pictures featuring herself and Salmaan as the first pic saw them posing together with smiles, while in the second pic, the duo could be seen sitting together in the place as they pose for a happy picture.

With this, the Jersey fame actor even penned a birthday wish in the form of a letter which read, "My dear Dulquer, There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal! I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart. We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my Macha!"

She continued, "Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together! Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita. I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and I’d like to give you credit for it. Thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one! Happy birthday fellow Leo! Love, Mrunal Thakur."

Soon after that, Dulquer took to the comment section and expressed how overwhelmed he was to get the 'best' present, stating that he will always hold this one close. He wrote, "Sita Garu !! At a rare loss for words. The best present anyone could give me is a letter. And I’ll always hold this one close. SitaRamam has been the most magical journey and it couldn’t have been what it is without you playing Sita !! Thank you for being a Macha and Fellow Leo !!

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming Telugu romantic period drama Sita Ramam which will release on August 5 this year.

