Dulquer Salmaan Bids Adieu To Aravind Karunakaran With A 'Salute'

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in the Tamil romantic heist comedy film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film, Salute. Dulquer announced the news on social media via his Instagram handle. In a long caption, Dulquer talked about many things from his experience filming the movie. Dulquer will play the character of police officer Aravind Karunakaran in the upcoming film.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "And it’s a wrap!! Bidding adieu to Aravind Karunakaran with a #Salute. Thank you Roshan chetta for giving me this opportunity. I absolutely enjoyed it. Thank you for all the kind words. It was our pleasure at Wayfarer Films to work with you and the entire team". The actor also expressed his gratitude to the rest of the cast and crew adding, "Every cast member and crew member worked on the film like it was their own and it was close knit family doing their best. My love and gratitude to each and every one of you. Can’t wait to share the movie with the world". Take a look at Dulquer's post below.

Details about Salute movie

The upcoming Malayalam action drama movie, Salute, will also star Bollywood actor Diana Penty and Manoj K. Jayan in the lead roles along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film will mark Diana Penty's Malayalam debut. Saniya Iyappan and veteran actor Lakshmi Gopalaswamy will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcoming film. The teaser for the film was released by Salmaan himself via his official Youtube channel. Take a look below.

Dulquer Salmaan's movies - upcoming

Apart from Salute, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to appear in two more films. Dulquer will also be seen in the upcoming Malayalam biographical crime drama film, Kurup. The film will star Salmaan in the lead role as the real-life fugitive Sukumara Kurup. Sukumara Kurup is one of the most wanted criminals in the state of Kerala since 1984. Apart from Salmaan, the film will also star Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Maya Menon in supporting roles.

Dulquer will also appear in the Tamil romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika along with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film revolves around a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi, and how five years into their marriage, the woman has had enough of her annoying, stay-at-home husband and plans for separation. Both films are slated to release sometime in 2021.

Image source - Dulquer Salman Instagram