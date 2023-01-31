Dulquer Salmaan Calls Yash 'best Host', Says The KGF Star Sent Him Food During Shoot

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to praise KGF star Yash on social media. On Tuesday, the star initiated a Q&A (Question & Answer) session on Twitter. Among many questions, one of the fans asked what he thinks about actor Yash.

In a tweet, the fan asked him to say a "few words about Yash ??" Salmaan replied, and said that Yash is the ultimate host, and he's also "the kindest." He also revealed that the KGF star had sent their whole team more food than they could manage while they were involved in a shoot in Mysore. He closed his tweet by giving love to the "Rocking star."

"The kindest and best host," said Dulquer Salmaan. He added, "Sent me and my team more food than we could eat when we were both filming in Mysore. So much love for the Rocking Star !"

Dulquer Salmaan answers other urgent questions

A fan asked the star about his plans for starring in a Kannada film at some point, noting that he's previously been part of Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi projects.

Dulquer replied in the affirmative, even saying that he would love to. He added that he loves all great Kannada cinema, and even had "wonderful interactions" with stars and directors from the industry.

Another fan simply urged the star to move into the directorial space. After the fan tweeted the star to direct more Tamil or Malayalam films, he hinted that it might be in the plans for this year.

Dulquer Salmaan also spilt the tea on his highly-anticipated film King of Kotha. After being asked about the status of his upcoming film, the star replied that it's on its final leg. Others asked the star about his involvement in Bollywood projects, favourite scenes, injuries sustained while filming and much more.

The star last appeared alongside Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He also starred in the highly-acclaimed film Sitaramam, which marked the debut of Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur in Telugu cinema.