Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates Daughter Marie's Birthday, Shares Adorable Photos

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, on Wednesday, took to his verified social media handle and penned an emotional note for daughter Maryam, who celebrated her fourth birthday on May 5. Dulquer posted a collage of pictures of himself and his daughter, whom he fondly calls Marie. Meanwhile, his caption opened up with a suggestion, which read, "We should make these pictures an annual thing. What say Marie ?".

Dulquer Salmaan's birthday wishes for daughter Marie:

Interestingly, in the two photos, Salmaan can be seen sharing the frame with infant Maryam and the other two photos featured him with toddler Maryam. Adding further to his caption, the Charlie actor wrote, "My favourite thing to do whenever I am away, is to look at every single photo I have of yours from the time you were born. It’s the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart.

In addition, the Solo actor mentioned that it’s another lockdown birthday for his daughter. And this time, she had no friends over but, still, she was the happiest little girl. The actor also called her a joy and a blessing to his family. Concluding the caption, he asserted, "Happy birthday my darling. 4 years old !! We know for a whole year you’re going to wait for your next birthday. We hope you had the most special day boobootum."

Within a couple of hours, the picture-post managed to bag more than 1M double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of fans from Salmaan's 7.7M Instagram followers took to the comments section and showered love on the father-daughter duo. The comments section was flooded with birthday wishes for Maryam, along with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Actor Siju Wilson commented, "Birthday Kissies to Marie darling" while Namitha Pramod asserted, "Look at her". Ahaana Krishnan added, "your captions and hashtags .... happy birthday to this curly haired baby doll of yours".

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Maniyarayile Ashokan, playing a cameo role. He will be seen next in the Malayalam movie Kurup. Apart from the upcoming crime-thriller, he also has Salute and Hey Sinamika in his kitty

IMAGE: DULQUER SALMAAN'S INSTAGRAM

