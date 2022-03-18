Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates Holi With 'committed Cast And Crew' Of Upcoming Raj And DK Show

Dulquer Salmaan, who is currently basking in the success of Salute and Hey Sinamika, celebrated the festival of Holi 2022 with the cast and crew of his upcoming project. The actor will soon be seen in the powerful duo Raj and DK's next project and fans can't wait to know more about it. The project will also star Shreya Dhanwanthary, who was also at the Holi bash on Friday.

Dulquer Salmaan celebrates Holi

Dulquer Salmaan attended a Holi 2022 bash on March 18 and enjoyed the festival of colours with the cast and crew of his upcoming project. Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK also referred to as Raj and DK took to their official social media account and shared glimpses from their Holi celebration with their 'committed cast and crew'. They mentioned that they shoot till 6 AM and play Holi to 4 PM as they shared a group picture on Instagram. They also shared several clips and images of Dulquer Salmaan's first Holi with them as they posted a picture of him with green colour on his face as he gave the camera a big thumbs up. He was then seen entering the venue with a red t-shirt and black sweat pants and was welcomed with his team members putting colour on him and wishing him a happy Holi. The filmmakers also shared a slow-motion video of water being thrown on the actor's face as he took it like a sport in the spirit of the festival.

Have a look at the pictures here

Dulquer Salmaan Raj and DK project

It appears the upcoming project that will star Dulquer Salmaan is the one that made headlines a few months ago for also including Rajkummar Rao, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Adarsh Gourav. Although only Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary were present at the Holi bash, fans assume it was the cast and crew of the same project who got together for the celebration.

Raj and DK had earlier spoken to PTI about the upcoming project and revealed they would be collaborating with Netflix for their series titled Guns & Gulaabs. The popular duo often share glimpses from their meets with their ensemble cast and fans are awaiting an announcement about the upcoming project soon.

Image: Instagram/@rajanddk, @dqsalmaan