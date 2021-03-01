Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates One Year Of 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' With Heartfelt Post

Malayalam actor Duquer Salmaan recently took to social media to mark the one year anniversary of his film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. He posted a few stills from the film, along with the official poster, highlighting the best moments of this entertainer. Through the caption for the post, Dulquer Salmaan indicated that he misses the team of this film as they had a lot of fun on the sets. He also mentioned that this was one of the highest-grossing films of his career. Dulquer Salmaan fans have flooded the comments section with compliments while remembering his character Siddharth from the film.

Dulquer Salmaan remembers Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to share a few stills from his film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal which released one year back. He put up the poster of the film which features him, alongside Ritu Varma, Rakshan, and Niranjani Agathyan. The poster also mentions that the team is celebrating the one year anniversary of this Telugu entertainer. In the next click, Dulquer and Rakshan are seen walking down a well-decorated space while wearing bright smiles across their faces. In another picture of the duo, the two actors can be seen holding a discussion while being settled at home.

In one of the pictures, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen looking at a distance delightfully, while being accompanied by the female lead, Ritu Varma. Another photograph of actor-director Gautham Menon, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has also been added to the post.

In the caption for the post, Dulquer Salmaan has mentioned that the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is quite close to his heart. He has written that this film was much fun to work on and is also one of the biggest hits of his career. He thanked the audience for the love they showered and also spoke highly of the team and their efforts. Have a look at the post on Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a variety of people have remembered the film and its promising content. Some people have dropped uplifting messages for the actor while others have put up loving emoticons for him. Have a look at the comments.

Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

