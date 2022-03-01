Dulquer Salmaan Completes 10 Million Followers On Instagram; Pens A Note Of Gratitude

Dulquer Salmaan is among the notable actors from the movie industry who predominantly works in the Malayalam movie industry. As the actor enjoys a massive fan following from all over the world, he marked 10 million followers on Instagram and expressed his delight through a gratitude post for his fans.

Numerous fans took to his latest social media post and him on reaching the 10 Million mark on Instagram. Even many celebrity artists extended their love and good wishes to the actor. Take a look at what he posted.

Dulquer Salmaan marks 10 million followers on Instagram

The notable Malayalam actor, Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of his daughter's hand gesturing the number 10 and announcing that he reached the 210 million mark on Instagram. In the caption, he expressed his excitement on reaching the 10 million followers mark on Instagram and penned a note of gratitude to all the fans. In the note, he extended love to his fans and thanked them for bearing with his musings and posts. He signed off by referring to his fans as his oceans.

The caption read, "10M strong !! Love to each and every single one of you that bear with my musings and posts. Do know that I obsessively go over every as well as the! In gratitude to and for all of you ! You are my oceans !" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Aparna Gopinath, Samuel Robinson and others took to Dulquer Salmaan's latest Instagram post and congratulated the actor on reaching the 10 million mark on Instagram. Even the fans flooded the comments section by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis and congratulated the actor. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post.

Dulquer Salmaan's movies

The actor was last seen in the film, Kurup, and is currently gearing up for the release of some of the highly-awaited movies namely Hey Sinamika, Salute, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist along with an untitled movie by Hanu Raghavapudi. These films are expected to go on floors this year.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan