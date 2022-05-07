Last Updated:

Dulquer Salmaan Drops Rare Pic Of Mammootty & Wife On Anniversary; Terms Duo 'goals'

Malayalam film star Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a rare pic of Mammootty and his wife Sulfath from their younger days.

Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most sought-after actors down South. Over the years, the actor has managed to impress the audience with his wide-ranging choices of roles and has done justice to his father Mammootty's legacy.

He is also a doting son to the megastar and mother Sulfath Kutty. As the Salute actor's parents rang in their 43rd anniversary on Saturday, Salmaan penned a heartfelt note to mark the special occasion.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes his parents on their anniversary with a throwback photo

Mammootty and his wife Sulfath are one of the most admired couples in the Malayalam film industry. On Saturday, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and dropped an unseen priceless photo of his 'cuties' from their younger days.

In the photo, the veteran pair smiled as they struck a pose. Dulquer Salmaan penned a beautiful caption: "The greatest love story never told ! Wishing these cuties the happiest wedding anniversary."

He also used hashtags like 'fav couple', 'yin and yang', 'forever cute together', 'my fav pic of them', 'inseperable', 'goals', 'my parents young and free', 'dapper dad' and 'beauteous mom'. 

Dulquer Salmaan wishes his daughter on her birthday

On May 5, Dulquer Salmaan had shared a family photo featuring his wife Amal Sufiya and their 5-year-old daughter Maryam. The Kurup actor penned down a sweet note for his daughter on her birthday.

He wrote "5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll ! The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess.Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland. We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don’t talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it’s a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star.We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream."

