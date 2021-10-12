Dulquer Salmaan Has Special Birthday Wish For 'Othiram Kadakam' Director Soubin Shahir

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has wished his Parava director Soubin Shahir as he turned a year older on Tuesday, October 12. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a memorable throwback picture with the birthday boy and called him one as his own for life.

Soubin Sahir made his directorial debut with the film Parava which had Dulquer Salmaan and Shane Nigam in the lead. Taking to Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "Happy birthday machane !!!! Cannot wait to start our next together !! Always stay smiling, happy and positive and never even acknowledging your immense, incredible talent. You are one of my own for life. Love always."

Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan's post:

Dulquer Salmaan collaborates with Soubin for Othiram Kadakam

Dulquer has collaborated with the director Soubin Shahir once again for the upcoming film titled Othiram Kadakam. He had earlier made the announcement on his 35th birthday. Sharing the character poster of the upcoming film, the actor had written, "Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this!! Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I am really looking forward to it."

Take a look:

Recently, Dulquer has shared a motion poster while announcing his upcoming ambitious film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist with filmmaker R Balki.The film features Dulquer and Sunny Deol in the leading roles. Besides them, the film will also feature Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. The motion poster gave a glimpse of Guru Dutt’s life with his pictures in the background. Going by the poster, the film is touted to be a thriller. Take a look:

Earlier, the actor has shared the second look of his Malayalam film, Puzhu, which also stars his dad, Mammootty. The film will be helmed by Ratheena Sharshad, who will be making her debut with the upcoming title.

Puzhu is touted to be a social thriller and will mark Mammootty's first collaboration with his son, Dulquer Salmaan. The film will be distributed under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and will be the father-son duo's first project together. The film will be produced by S George, under the banner of Cyn-Cyl Celluloid. The film will also see Parvathy Thiruvothu take on a lead role. The film will be written by Harshad, Sharfu, and Suhas.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan