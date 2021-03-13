Dulquer Salmaan Introduces Fans To 'Aravind Karunakaran' With Latest 'Salute' Poster

After teasing the first-look poster release of his highly-anticipated Malayalam film Salute, Dulquer Salmaan finally unveiled his brand-new look in Salute movie as a dashing cop a couple of days ago. Now, on Friday, the Kerala State Film Award-winning actor introduced fans to his character Aravind Karunakaran from the upcoming action-thriller. In the latest poster of Salute, the actor is seen flaunting his fit physique as a police inspector as he posed with a two-way radio.

Dulquer Salmaan's latest poster from 'Salute' unveiled

This year, there are multiple Dulquer Salmaan's movies in the pipeline, be it as an actor or as a producer. One among the multiple upcoming movies of the Malayalam star is prolific filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews' Salute movie. Alongside Dulquer, Salute will also star The Girl On The Train actor, Aditi Rao Hydari. Ever since the film was announced, there has been a lot of buzz around it because it stars Dulquer in a never-seen-before avatar of a cop.

Now, to hike fans' excitement about the upcoming film, the makers launched two first-look character posters of the 34-year-old on social media. In the first poster unveiled by them, the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor was seen posing for the camera seating on the iconic Royal Enfield Bullet bike, donning the police uniform and sporting a moustache. Now, in the latest poster of Salute, Dulquer rocked an intense look as inspector Aravind Karunakaran as he posed with a two-way radio in his hand and a pair of reflective sunglasses. Sharing the posters on his Instagram handle, he wrote: "End Game! As embarrassing as it is, here’s me presenting myself in our newest film titled 'Salute'! Saluting our wonderful cast and crew!".

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's photos from Salute

About 'Salute'

Salute is an upcoming cop actioner starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role with Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. The much-talked-about Malayalam film has director Rosshan Andrrews at its helm while its screenplay is written by Bobby-Sanjay. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer himself while its music is being composed by the National Film Award winner, Santhosh Narayanan. Details about the film's release date and other cast members have been kept under wraps by the makers.