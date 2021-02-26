Dulquer Salmaan 'loves' The Collage Of His Father Mammootty With Prithviraj & Sukumaran

South Indian star Prithvi Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a collage of two interesting pictures. In the picture collage, megastar Mammootty is seen sitting with Prithviraj Sukumaran. As soon as the post went up on social media, Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan commented on the same.

Prithviraj posts photo with Dulquer Salmaan's father Mammootty

Prithviraj Sukumaran uploaded a collage of an old picture and a current picture. In the old picture, Mammootty is seen sharing the frame with Prithviraj's father, Sukumaran, and in another picture, Mammootty is seen sharing the frame with Prithviraj himself. Through the post, Prithviraj was seen expressing his love and admiration for the actor; check out the post from his profile below.

Dulquer reacts to Prithviraj's recent photo

Dulquer Salmaan was among the first few users to leave a comment on the post. The actor wrote in the comments that he loves the picture. He further left hearts and happy emoticons on the post. Check out a screengrab of the comment below.

Image source: Prithviraj Sukumaran IG comment section

Among many celebrities, Supriya Menon Prithviraj replied to Dulquer Salmaan’s comment. She wrote she needs a next-generation picture of Ally sitting like this with Mamooka. Check a picture of her comments on the same below.

Image source: Prithviraj Sukumaran IG comment section

Netizens react to Prithviraj's photo

Numerous netizens flooded the actor’s post as soon as it went on social media. A number of people sent their love and kind regards to the actors and left heart and kiss emoticons. Many other people also wrote in the comments that the picture is very beautiful. Check out the comments from netizens on the recent post of Prithviraj below.

Image source: Prithviraj Sukumaran IG comment section

A number of other users also stated that Mammootty is the actor of generations. Several other people also commented that the picture shows the future of Mollywood. Several other netizens also commented that they cannot wait to see Prithviraj’s upcoming project with Mammootty. Check out the comments from netizens on the recent post of Prithviraj below.

Image source: Prithviraj Sukumaran IG comment section

