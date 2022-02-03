Dulquer Salmaan Marks 10 Years In Film Industry; 'Boundless Gratitude To Everyone'

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account on Thursday and penned down a note of gratitude as he celebrated 10 years in the film industry. Salmaan's debut film Second Show completed 10 years on February 10 and several fans and followers extended their best wishes to him on his special day. He took to his social media account on the occasion and shared a video of the many characters he has played on-screen, and paid tribute to them as he expressed how 'blessed' he felt to be completing 10 years as an actor.

The actor took to his Instagram account on his 10th anniversary as an actor and shared glimpses of the characters that he has played on-screen over the years. He mentioned that he has made some 'amazing films' in the last decade and fans and colleagues poured in love for him. He wrote, "10 years! Sorry, this was super delayed as I was blessed to have been doing what I love most on this special day. Making amazing films"

The Malayalam film actor also shared a creative collage of all his different on-screen avatars as he celebrated the special occasion. He mentioned that he was 'born again' when he began his career as an actor and extended his gratitude to his fans. He also penned down a poetic caption as he wrote, "Ten years ago I was born again. Birthed by art, nurtured by wizards, raised by the seas. Fathered by the sun, the ocean gave me earth, rain and at times suitable shade. I proceeded to grow, alongside others around me. I discovered colours and scents unique to me. Now the winds disperse me near and far. I wish to bloom everywhere. Boundless gratitude to everyone. But most of all to the oceans. I bend in your breeze."

Dulquer Salmaan films

Salmaan stepped into the world of cinema with the 2012 action crime film Second Show. He took on a role opposite Sunny Wayne, Gauthami Nair and others. His most recent release was Kurup, in which he wowed the audience with his role as a criminal alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Tovino Thomas and others. The film is available on Netflix and fans await its sequel. He will soon be seen taking on the role of a police officer in Salute, whose release date was postponed owing to the pandemic. He will also be seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Kajal Aggarwal. The film is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan, Twitter/@Ameen_369, @zaam_ph