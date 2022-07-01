Dulquer Salmaan On Filming 'Sita Ramam' In Kashmir; 'It's Like Stepping Into A Photograph'

Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Sita Ramam, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on August 5. Parts of the film have been shot in Kashmir, and Salmaan and his team got the opportunity to experience the 'beauty of Kashmir' for about a month. The actor narrated his experience filming at the location and compared its beauty to 'stepping into a photograph'.

Dulquer Salmaan sheds light on shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir

Dulquer Salmaan shot for Sita Ramam at Thajwass Glacier, Dal Lake, Jalali House and other pristine locations as he visited Kashmir for the first time. The actor mentioned it was hard to soak in the 'depth and beauty' of Kashmir with one's eyes and called his trip an 'awe-inspiring' experience. He also mentioned he would visit other areas in Kashmir like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, 'in a heartbeat'. Speaking about his love for Kashmir and his experience filming there, the actor said-

"It’s like stepping into a photograph or a painting or a film. It’s hard to take in the depth and beauty of Kashmir with your eyes and believe you are witnessing it in person. It’s that awe-inspiring. In a heartbeat. I would love to visit Gulmarg and Pahalgam."

Sita Ramam director on shooting in Kashmir during COVID lockdown

The director of the film, Hanu Raghavapudi also loved shooting in the high-altitude region and called Kashmir 'paradise on Earth'. He shared some insight into shooting the Kashmir schedule of the film during the second phase of the COVID lockdown when restrictions were still in place. The filmmaker hailed the police and government for allowing him and the team to complete the shoot in a timely manner with COVID protocol in place. He said, "We finished our shoot schedule as per our exact plan. We even got the chance to indulge in some local food and experience a new culture.”

More about Sita Ramam

The upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-starrer is touted to be a romantic drama set in1965, against the backdrop of a war. Salmaan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving his country. Mrunal Thakur will also play a pivotal role in the film and will play the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna and fans can't wait to see the trio work their magic on the big screen.