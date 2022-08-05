Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up On Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; 'There's No...'

South stars Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda both have flourishing acting careers with several films in their kitty. Both the stars started acting in the early 2010s and are currently at the top of their careers. However, there is seemingly no competition between the two and only love and respect for each other. While Deverakonda had earlier mentioned the same, Dulquer Salmaan recently threw light on their friendship.

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Liger, recently mentioned that there is no competition between him and Dulquer Salmaan during an appearance on a talk show. The actor mentioned that even though he does not get to hang out much with the Sita Ramam star, they both have love and respect for one another.

Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Dulquer Salmaan opened up on his equation with Deverakonda. The Kurup actor revealed that he and Deverakonda have a very "intense" connection as they have a similar vibe. He added they met for the first time during the 2018 film Mahanti and since then they have been there for each other. Talking about the competition, Dulquer Salmaan mentioned that there is nothing but only love and respect for one another.

Dulquer Salmaan said, "I think we have a very intense connection. We are similar in terms of vibe and there are certain people you know are gonna be your people. From the time we met or had our conversations during 'Mahanti', we are there for each other. There's no competition but more love and respect for each other." "We are in touch, like not all the time but whenever we speak, there is lots of love and respect. Probably, the energy is the right," he added.

On Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda's work front

Dulquer Salmaan recently starred in the latest Telugu romance drama Sita Ramam. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie also featured Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor now has King Of Kotha, Othiram Kadakam and a Hindi film named Chup in his kitty. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. The actor also has Khushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan/@thedeverakonda