Dulquer Salmaan Pens Adorable Note For Daughter Maryam On Her Birthday, Shares Photos

Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan is celebrating her 6th birthday today (May 6), and on this occasion, the actor has shared an adorable post. He posted several cute pictures of him with his daughter Maryam and wrote a sweet note wishing her "joy" and "love". In the first image, Dulquer and Maryam are happily playing, followed by some single images of the little one. Last but not least is a perfect family picture featuring Dulquer, his wife Amal Sufiya and Maryam.

Sharing the post, Dulquer wrote, "Wishing my princess the happiest birthday! You are wonder, delight, joy and the definition of love. My whole heart on two feet. I pray for your every dream to come true and for you to become anything you want."

"Given a choice I’ll hold you up till you can touch the stars. But knowing you, I’m sure you’ll want to do it entirely on your own. At your own pace. With practiced perfection," Dulquer continued.

The actor concluded with these words, "Happy birthday again baby girl. We love you mostest." He added hashtags "#mybabyturnssix #everydayyouteachussomethingnew #blessed #papatoanangel #happybirthdaymydoll". Soon after he shared the post, Dulquer's industry friends flooded the comment section with cute birthday wishes.

Dulquer's Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Little princess happy birthday". Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Such a Cutie!!! Happy birthday to her!!!!" Kushboo Sundar commented, "A very very happy birthday to your adorable little one. May Allah be always with her, protecting her, guiding her and showering all his blessings upon her. God bless!"

More on the father-daughter duo

Dulquer Salmaan rarely shares pictures with his daughter Maryam on his Instagram handle. However, whenever he does it immediately makes it to the trend list. On Maryam's fifth birthday, Dulquer shared a set of adorable pictures of his little one along with a long note. An excerpt from his note read, " Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it’s a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream."

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies

The actor was last seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist, co-starring Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Next, he will be seen in King of Kotha. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Onam, August 24.