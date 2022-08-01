After making her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Love Sonia, Mrunal Thakur has proved her acting mettle in various movies so far. The actor was last seen sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and is now gearing up for her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam. While the actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, she recently rang into her 30th birthday. While love and warm wishes are showering on the actor, her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt note for her.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are on a promotional spree for their upcoming romance drama. On the occasion of Mrunal Thakur's birthday, Dulquer Salmaan took out some time to pen a heartwarming wish for his co-star. The Kurup star took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen dancing with Thakur on one of their tracks from the film. While Mrunal Thakur looked beautiful in an ivory-coloured ethnic ensemble, Dulquer Salmaan wore a rather casual outfit.

In the caption, he penned a letter for Sita, played by Thakur, and wrote how she brought life to Sita Mahalakshmi. He wrote, "Priyamaina Sita Mahalakshmi Gariki, When I first heard the script of Sita Ramam neither did the film have a cast locked nor did it have a title. I knew Sita Mahalakshmi was one of the most special characters I’ve read and she had a face you imagined in a classic epic. You came on board the film and you gave her a face and life."

The actor further added how he knew he and Thakur would be great friends as soon as he met her. He lauded the Jersey star for her dedication to the film and mentioned how the audience will remember her as Sita for a long time. The actor wrote, "In our first meeting when you said “Macha are you ready” I knew we would have the best time making the film and be great friends. I watched through the toughest shoot days and challenging weather how you held onto your portrayal of Sita. What you’ve done as Sita is one for the ages and I think forever more to audiences you’ll be synonymous with the name Sita Mahalakshmi."

In the end, he added, "Thank you for being Sita to Ram. Cannot wait for August 5th where the world will watch Sita Ramam and fall in love with Sita Mahalakshmi. Wishing you the Happiest Birthday Sita Garu ! The film will be your best birthday present. Itlu Mi Ram."

More about Sita Ramam

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is a romance drama starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 5, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan