Dulquer Salmaan Pens Note For 'ma' On Birthday: One Day Is Never Enough To Celebrate You

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan recently wished his mother Sulfah Kutty the happiest birthday. Taking to social media, Dulquer penned a heartfelt note for his mother while posting a picture with her. Sulfah Kutty is the wife of the Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

Dulquer Salmaan started the post by wishing her and detailed how each year her birthday marks 'cake week' in the house. He added that around her birthday, family members make sure that they are home for the occasion. Dulquer stated that it's the favourite time of the year for her, as all her children and grandchildren are with her.

The actor then spoke about how she makes the effort to make the house event ready and cook the dishes to everyone's liking. Dulquer concluded the post by saying that a single day is not enough for everyone to celebrate her, but it's the only day when she opens up to the prospect. Check out Dulquer's heartfelt post below.

Dulquer Salmaan gives shoutout to Mammootty starrer Agent on release day

Dulquer Salmaan recently gave a shoutout to Agent, which was released on April 28. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing team #Agent all the very best for release day today. Starring some of my fav people. My baby bro @AkhilAkkineni8 and my superhero @mammukka. It’s gonna be a wild ride! (sic)". He also shared two posters of Agent, one featuring his father Mammootty and actor Akhil Akkineni. Check out the tweet below.

Wishing team #Agent all the very best for release day today ! Starring some of my fav people 😉 my baby bro @AkhilAkkineni8 and my superhero @mammukka ! It’s gonna be a wild ride ! pic.twitter.com/33umBXTV0A — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) April 28, 2023

What's next for Dulquer?

Dulquer Salmaan was previously seen sharing the screen with Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Deol in Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He also appeared in Sita Raman alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, with the latter making her debut with the film in the Telugu cinema. He is currently awaiting the release of Abhilash Joshiy’s King of Kotha, co-starring Aishwarya Lekshmi. He is also slated to appear in Guns & Gulaabs from The Family Man and Citadel India directors Raj & DK.