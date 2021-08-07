Dulquer Salmaan Pens Sweet Note For Dad Mammootty As He Completes 50 Years In The Industry

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday, took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as his father and Malayalam superstar Mammootty completed 50 years in the entertainment industry. He dropped a pair of throwback pictures featuring Mammootty and himself. In the caption, he wrote that he counts his blessings as he gets to see, touch, and hold the real Mammootty.

Dulquer Salmaan shares joy as Mammootty completes 50 years in the film industry

The first picture is a throwback picture of Mammootty, while the second one shows him posing with his son, Salmaan. Sharing the pictures, Salmaan wrote, "50 years of being an actor. Of dreaming big and never giving up. Still dreaming bigger. Of being better every day. Never being satiated." "Of never tiring. Of forever being hungry to play the next great character. Forever striving to find the next great film. Of wanting to be known more as an actor than a megastar." "Of loving cinema and the craft more than any actor I’ve met. Of inspiring millions. Of influencing generations. Of leading only by example. Of sticking to your morals and traditions irrespective of the times. Of being a stickler for quality. Of upholding relationships. Of being virtuous. Of valuing integrity. Of never taking short cuts. Of being the gold standard. Of running your own race. Of being a real life hero," he added.

Salmaan's note further read, "Even though you dislike these celebrations of your career milestones. 50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment." He added, "Every day I count my blessings. Cause I get to see touch and hold the man outside of celluloid. And witness his life. Live under his greatness. His light. Experience the warmth and love people have for you. Hear your stories from the people whose lives you’ve touched. I could write a book on you. But for now I’ll stop at this."

"There was once a boy whose eyes lit up when he discovered the magical world of the movies. He dreamed of being a part of it and pursued it relentlessly. And from when he got his first chance he worked tirelessly to make his mark. To make it count. For he values it. He maintains to this day he needs cinema more than cinema needs him. And no matter what heights he reaches, he makes his mountain only grow taller. Those who know him, know he’s still climbing and will never stop. That mountain of being the best actor he can possibly be," Dulquer Salmaan concluded in his heartwarming post.

Malayalam star Mammootty has over 400 films to his credit. He made his acting debut in the year 1971 with Anubhavangal Paalichakal. The actor's first breakthrough success as a lead actor came with 1987's Malayalam flick titled New Delhi. He recently appeared in a Malayalam political thriller drama, One, in which he portrayed the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala.

IMAGE: DULQUER SALMAAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.